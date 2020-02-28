Media's already decided Trump has botched the coronavirus response, one day after it was announced

The New York Times waxes hysterical about the so-called Trump “personality cult” squashing the response to the disease.

The Washington Post warns darkly that Mike Pence is incompetent to lead the effort.

The Boston Globe insists that the White House is “winging it”, as if anyone else has had a plan ready for years.

CNN declares that Trump “stumbles” in his efforts to control the virus response, although the story that supposedly supports this claim is 100 percent about public perception (which of course the media are driving) and zero percent about the actual effectiveness of the effort.

No one should be surprised by any of this. Rob was eloquent on Wednesday talking about the ghoulishness of Democrat/media efforts to use the coronavirus as a political weapon against Trump. It is the primary way they see the outbreak of the disease. Their concern is not making sure people get well and stay well. It’s making sure Donald Trump is destroyed politically because this has happened.

And to help the Democrats with this effort – because of course the media always want to do their part – they’re brushing off the Hurricane Katrina playbook.

After Hurricane Katrina devasted New Orleans – leaving a city flooded and people stranded without homes, food or medical care – any objective observer could see it was an act of nature for which no human could be blamed. True, whoever decided to build a major city below sea level in the path of hurricanes might have been given a headslap, but we were way past that point by the time the hurricane had leveled New Orleans.

It was a disaster, and there was no way around that. But the media didn’t want to report it that way. They preferred a narrative that said the federal response was “botched”, because they were still irritated that George W. Bush had won re-election just 10 months earlier and they didn’t want him to remain popular into his second term.

The situation in New Orleans was so fluid and chaotic, it was impossible for anyone to say what should have happened or what the exact plan should have been. No one could have known in advance exactly how the hurricane would impact the city, so all kind of issues from the use of evacuation buses to the deployment of sand bags to the assignment of troops had to be dealt with on the fly.

To say that this was “botched” was like ambushing someone with an attack of 10,000 paint balls and then criticizing the person for emerging covered in sloppy colors.

But the media ran with this narrative because it could, and because the Bush team had to focus on getting things under control and not on responding to the nonsense. To this day, many Americans believe the Bush Administration “botched” the Katrina response because they spent months hearing that from the media.

And today the media are trying to use the same playbook against Trump. One day into the effort, we’re already being told it’s ineffective and incompetent, even though no one is even sure what it consists of or how well any of it is working.

It’s so egregious that even the Associated Press feels compelled to serve as a check on it:

The broader point about there being “nobody here” to coordinate the response sells short what’s in place to handle an outbreak.

The public health system has a playbook to follow for pandemic preparation — regardless of who’s president or whether specific instructions are coming from the White House. Those plans were put into place in anticipation of another flu pandemic, but are designed to work for any respiratory-borne disease.

Among the health authorities overseeing the work are Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC’s principal deputy director and a veteran of previous outbreaks, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH’s infectious disease chief who has advised six presidents.

“The CDC’s response has been excellent, as it has been in the past,” said John Auerbach, president of the nonpartisan Trust for America’s Health, which works with government at all levels to improve the nation’s response to high-risk health crises. Some Democrats have charged that Trump decimated the nation’s public health leadership, but Auerbach said CDC’s top scientific ranks have remained stable during the past three years.

In a rare moment of journalistic honesty, the AP points out that the “budget cuts” Democrats are blaming for the supposedly failed response never actually happened. They were only proposed.

It also points out, as you see in the passage above, that the CDC has always had a game plan for situations like this, and they don’t depend on who’s president for their details or execution.

Yet most of their media brethren are desperate to turn this into a political story to Trump’s detriment. USA Today hopes it will work:

The top policy grievance of voters for sometime has been the inaccessibility and unaffordability of medical care and insurance — a system that puts profits before the health of the American people. The fight against coronavirus should be part of a broader Democratic campaign to improve the lives of Americans and the next generation.

Democrats, wake up. Your moment is now.

Actually, health care professionals, your moment is now. Democrats have nothing to offer except gripes and complaints. I feel confident we’ll keep this thing under control – not because of any politician, but because we have people in this country who know what they’re doing.

And unlike New Orleans after Katrina, it will be very difficult to convince the American people the Trump Administration “botched” anything, because we’re all going to be just fine.