Media's latest supposed scandal: The president of the United States is in control of his own party

NPR is shocked to its core.

USA Today is beside itself.

The Los Angeles Times is beset with grief.

The New York Times is scandalized.

What is happening that’s so remarkable it’s got all the mainstream media expressing the same outrage over? Simply this:

The party of the president is firmly in the control of the president. This is about as unusual as the sun rising in the east. Incumbent presidents are always in control of their parties and every political machination that goes with said parties.

But the media always have to find a way to make the ordinary seem outrageous when Trump is involved. The language employed by NBC News is classic:

The convention was heavy on adulation for a president whose devoted following has trumped issues that the party has previously emphasized, such as free trade and limits on federal authority. He was painted as a benevolent billionaire who put aside a life of luxury to help the country.

An evening speaker depicted Trump as “the bodyguard of Western civilization” against forces that seek to dismantle it. During the ceremonial roll call, when states touted their proudest achievements before casting their votes, Alabama’s delegate boasted that it was home to Trump’s highest approval rating of any state in the nation. Sprinkled throughout the evening were video montages of ordinary people lavishing praise on the president.

The Republican Party is the party of an incumbent president running for re-election. Of course it’s going to heap lavish praise on him. If you find this surprising, check the themes from the 2012 Democratic National Convention, or the 2004 Republican National Convention, or the 1996 Democratic National Convention.

We just spent a week listening to speakers at the 2020 DNC talk about Trump as if he is Hitler, Satan and Pol Pot rolled into one. (Except not all Democrats necessarily have a problem with Satan.) This is what opposition parties do at their conventions, and never more so than since Trump has been president. It’s not surprising in any way that the president’s own party would take the opposite tact.

Much of the media’s handwringing is due to the RNC’s decision not to publish a party platform. This is disappointing to the media because they were hoping the RNC platform would either a) contradict Trump’s policies by reflecting more traditional Republican-type positions; or b) reflect Trump’s policies to the letter and give the media the opportunity to claim the Republicans had changed their principles.

When the RNC published no platform at all, the media couldn’t take either tact, so they complained about the lack of a platform and accused the Republican Party of being little more than a Trump personality cult.

The truth is that party platforms are generally a waste of time. They are not worth the paper they’re written on. The only thing that matters is what the Congress you elect is willing to pass, and what the president is willing to sign. The Republican platform for years has advocated the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It is not overturned and it probably never will be. The fact that it’s in the platform means nothing.

The Republican platform always calls for spending restraint. Spending explodes under every Republican president just as it does under every Democratic president. The platform means nothing.

Now, if your party is going to have a platform, and you’re going to let Bernie Sanders write it, that might tell us something about what we can expect as your governing priorities. Namely, socialism.

But why does the Republican Party need a 2020 platform when we can look at its performance the last four years to know what its priorities are? Lower tax rates. Less regulation. Free markets. Muscular foreign policy. Unleashing of domestic energy resources. This is what’s already been done. This is what we can expect more of. And it’s what we can expect the opposite of if Biden is elected.

Anyone who doesn’t already know this without being handed a “platform” shouldn’t be covering politics in the first place.