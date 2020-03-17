Mel Brooks and his son Max get it: This is how you do a coronavirus PSA

Hey government, are you paying attention? This is how it’s done. If you want people to pay attention to your message, don’t make it all doom and gloom. Make it, at least somewhat, entertaining.

People will pay attention, you’ll get your point across, and you won’t come across as pedantic killjoys.

Comedy legend Mel Brooks, who happens to pal around with fellow legends Dick Van Dyke and Carl Reiner, wants you to know that the elderly are susceptible to this pandemic. So, he and his son Max have decided to spread the word. Instead of some boring, tedious, scold, they’ve created a fun little clip that’s gone viral all over the planet.

In case you’re unaware, Max Brooks is the author of “World War Z” – a spectacular faux “oral history” of a zombie outbreak that was turned into an absolutely excellent audio drama, and a mediocre movie. If you like the genre, but somehow haven’t read it or listened to it, it’s highly recommended.

Here are Mel and Max:

