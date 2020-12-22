About Those Memes Claiming 2020 Deaths Are No Higher Than Any Other Year . . . Oh Yes They Are

You’ve probably seen one of these posted on social media by your conservative friends who are skeptical of the COVID conventional wisdom. They claim that the total number of U.S. deaths this year is no greater than any other year, and this is used to make the case that COVID is not that serious a health crisis.

Here is one of the most widely viewed and shared:

The implication of the meme, clearly, is that COVID has been falsely presented as a more serious crisis than it really is, for the purpose of manipulating people into accepting restrictions on their freedom.

I am also critical of many actions the government has taken. I oppose the lockdowns. I oppose the restrictions on businesses like restaurants. I think we should have focused on protecting the most vulnerable and kept everything else going pretty much as normal – with people exercising basic safety precautions.

TRENDING: WaPo Runs Cartoon Depicting Republican Lawmakers as Rats

And yes, I believe many politicians have gotten off on this and welcomed the excuse to expand their own power at the expense of people’s freedoms.

What I am not interested in doing, however, is pretending like this is not a real public health crisis in order to buttress the above positions.

You can oppose the excesses of politician responses without refusing to believe what’s clearly in front of us.

COVID is the biggest public health crisis of the past 100 years, and as we now learn, the U.S. death toll is absolutely much worse than normal:

Are you opposed to the lockdowns no matter what? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.

U.S. deaths increase most years, so some annual rise in fatalities is expected. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15% and could go higher once all the deaths from this month are counted.

That would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46% that year, compared with 1917.

So we’re looking at 400,000 more deaths than that meme indicated, and the vast majority of it is attributable to COVID, which has already killed more than 300,000 people.

Now, having recognized those numbers, there are many good questions to be asked. How many of the other 100,000 deaths could be attributed to drug use, suicide or other problems that were caused by the lockdowns? How many people died because the routine medical attention they would normally have received was unavailable because of COVID-related panic?

RELATED: Uhhhh . . . Feds Define 'Essential' Workers For Early Vaccination, and It's 70 Percent of the Workforce

And how many more people than normal will die in 2021 because of problems caused by the 2020 lockdowns and business failures? These are all worthwhile questions.

Here’s what bothers me, though: I don’t like it when people who want to advocate a certain position refuse to acknowledge objective facts just because they don’t seem – on first glance – to support their argument. You can disagree with the lockdowns, which is a reasonable position to take, without embracing the absurd insistence that there’s no real crisis. You can question whether the government’s actions have helped or hurt, but that doesn’t require you to run around pretending no more people have died than normal – when that’s demonstrably not the case.

Let me ask you a question: Do you really have the courage of your convictions? Do you believe that limited government and personal freedom are the right policies under all circumstances? Because when you deny that COVID is a real public health crisis, you kind of suggest that you couldn’t defend your beliefs if you acknowledged it is. Wouldn’t it be better to acknowledge the objective facts, but then insist that freedom and liberty are the right principles to embrace regardless? That way you’re defending that your principles apply regardless of circumstances.

Or are you so committed to the idea that “they” can never be trusted, that you insist on denying what’s plain and obvious just because “they” are saying it to you?

This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, by a lot, and it’s because of COVID. I have no trouble acknowledging that, and still opposing the lockdowns and most of the other moves the government has made. And I don’t have to waste my time defending absurd claims about the data.

If you’re really that committed to your principles, you should be able to do the same.