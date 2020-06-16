Michigan polling: Only 19 percent think Democrat Gary Peters deserves another Senate term

If you’re sitting there wondering who the heck Gary Peters is, you’re not alone. As I’ve written in the past, the Michigan Democrat is infamously one of America’s least-known incumbent Senators. Currently, he’s locked in a real battle with Republican, veteran and businessman John James.

James’s fundraising efforts have been crushing those of his rival, so Democrats are dumping a ton of cash into a mountain of retaliatory ads, and Peters-friendly media outlets have been giving their guy a ton of airtime. It’s clear Peters and his people are nervous. If James can dethrone him, it would be the first Michigan GOP Senate pick up in over two decades.

If you’re a Democrat, hoping to drag Peters across the finish line, you have some bad news this morning. Your efforts to set the stage aren’t paying off. The incumbent is still up, but the gap continues to close. . . and only 19 percent of respondents, in a Democrat-friendly poll, said Peters deserves another term.

Perhaps even more troubling for Peters is that the poll’s sample group favored Democrats by a plus six percent margin. You’d think that would, at least to some degree, offset his lack of recognition and the overall disinterest in his Senate career. However, despite the Democrats polling advantage, he’s in a dead heat with John James where voters who strongly support their candidate are concerned:

Vying for a second-term, only 19 percent of voters believe Gary Peters deserves to be re-elected to the US Senate, according to a recent poll conducted by Marketing Resource Group, LLC. Over 30 percent of voters polled believe it is time for someone new to be elected and 51 percent were unsure. In the same poll of 600 likely voters, results showed the Democrat Senator with 36 percent support compared to his Republican rival, John James, who has 30 percent support. Looking at those who strongly support their candidate, Peters and James were virtually tied at 28 percent and 27 percent, respectively. Results show 18 percent of voters are still undecided in the race. “After a six-year term, and with less than five months to go before the general election, Gary Peters has yet to convince voters why he deserves a second term,” said Jenell Leonard, owner of MRG, LLC. “This despite being on television for several months now. John James has a serious shot picking up a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan for Republicans for the first time in over 25 years.”

In other words: These are simply terrible numbers for Peters.

As we always say with polling this far out, there’s a lot of time between now and November. Anything can happen, and the presidential turnout will have a massive impact on this race. That said, the fact that James is polling this well, in notoriously blue areas, is a very good sign.