Michael Avenatti can't finish his professional misconduct hearing, because IRS agents arrested him

Please note: IRS agents can arrest people. It’s a good thing Lois Lerner doesn’t work there anymore.

I guess the silver lining for Avenatti is that he didn’t have to stick around to listen to people talking about his professional misconduct, which is alleged to include embezzling money from clients. The cloud, of course, is that if he’s going to make it to his upcoming criminal trial in New York (he’s the defendant, not the defense attorney), he has to hope today’s 2 p.m. bail hearing goes well so he can actually get out of jail:

Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, told Fox News that Avenatti was arrested on suspicion of violating his pre-trial release.

“I do expect him to appear in federal court in Santa Ana tomorrow,” he said, adding that documents related to the arrest were under seal.

Tuesday’s hearing centered on allegations that Avenatti misappropriated $840,000 in settlement money owed to Gregory Barela, his former client. Barela made continued inquiries about the funds to Avenatti, and the attorney allegedly kept the cash for himself. He still owes Barela $710,000 but denies any wrongdoing. Avenatti was supposed to travel to New York on Tuesday night for his criminal trial over his alleged plot to extort $25 million from sports apparel giant Nike.

Pro tip: Don’t hire Michael Avenatti to do any kind of work for you, and absolutely don’t give him access to your money. You’ll never see it again.

But I’d like to focus on why anyone gives a rip about Michael Avenatti at all. As recently as three years ago, he was just another sleazy lawyer almost no one had ever heard of. It wasn’t until he represented Stormy Daniels and thus because a useful weapon for the media against Donald Trump that Avenatti suddenly became a major national figure.

It’s often said that presidents need to take care to “vet” those they want to appoint to important federal jobs, lest they end up having a criminal background, embarrassing social media activity or possibly an unforgivable indiscretion at the age of 12. Who vets the “experts” who appear on prime time talk shows to denounce the president?

When Avenatti was such a big star that he was openly considering running for president, did anyone look into his business practices, his professional conduct or his reputation? Or did the media just keep putting him on the air because – creepy porn lawyer and all – he was saying what they wanted to hear about the president?

And yet, given the current state of the race for the Democratic nomination, I’m not entirely sure Avenatti wouldn’t have a chance. Granted, he can’t be trusted and he doesn’t have a single good idea. But how does that really distinguish him from any other Democrat?

They nominated Hillary in 2016. Avenatti is allegedly a tax cheat and an embezzler who engages in extortion. He’s still not as bad as she is.