Michael Flynn's attorney: Obama had direct involvement in orchestration of entrapment scheme

Earlier, Dan told you that Barack Obama made it known that he’s displeased with AG Barr’s decision to drop the charges against General Michael Flynn. According to the former President, the “rule of law” is under attack. Despite Barr’s argument that his decision rights an injustice, Obama claims he’s letting Flynn get away with a crime “scot-free.”

That didn’t sit well with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo. She interviewed Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell on Sunday and, after laying out a timeline of the FBI’s so-called investigation, the now-infamous January 5th Oval Office meeting came up. Barack Obama, Sally Yates, James Comey, James Clapper and John Brennan were all in attendance.

Powell claims it was a key moment in the orchestration of the “scheme” to entrap Michael Flynn:

“Well, the day before, Comey had found and McCabe had found the transcripts of Flynn’s call with Kislyak. And he briefed Clapper on it immediately. Clapper then immediately went and briefed President Obama on it. Then they have the Oval Office meeting on the 5th. Comey admits in his testimony that the FBI are the people that unmasked General Flynn, our people, whatever that means. And at the meeting on the 5th, Sally Yates was stunned because Obama mentions to her out of the blue about the call and the transcript of the call. She knew nothing about it, because Comey hadn’t briefed DOJ.” So then they dispatch Comey the very next morning to brief President Trump on the salacious aspects of the dossier – on January 6th – to set the news hook for BuzzFeed and CNN to run with the dossier they knew was a lie. Then Peter Strzok is watching a CNN report on that, and texts about he and Priestap sitting there watching it and using it as a pretext to go interview some people. So the whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, Clapper, Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama.”

Bartiromo then asked if Sidney Powell was really saying that the conspiracy went “all the way up to the top, to President Obama?”

TRENDING: And now, one of the best campaign ads you'll ever see

Powell replied: “Absolutely.”

The attorney did not know if anyone would be facing charges in connection with the effort. “That’s up to John Durham and Attorney General Barr,” she said.

You can watch the entire clip right here. It’s well worth your time, as erases any doubt that we’re witnessing the unraveling of the greatest political scandal in modern U.S. history.