Michael Moore pleading with other liberals: Trump is going to win, people!

We don’t really take any comfort from this, and we generally don’t think things are true because Michael Moore says they are true.

But we do know this: Moore was one of the few liberals in 2016 who thought Trump was going to beat Hillary, and constantly warned other liberals not to be complacent. Now granted, maybe that is just his shtick and he’s going to take that stance no matter what the dynamics of a given election are. Maybe he’s the guy who thinks he always has to warn his side of looming disaster lest they lose their edge.

That said, we find it entertaining when liberals start to panic, so we consider this high-brow theater if nothing else:

Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points. Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off? The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!

Moore’s primary concern here is also one of the things Trump supporters often cite in dismissing discouraging polls: Sure, Biden appears to be ahead, but his supporters are much less enthusiastic than Trump’s.

TRENDING: Bloomberg: Study shows the 'silent majority' might be a real thing when it comes to Trump's polling

That’s undoubtedly true if you’re only looking at positive enthusiasm toward the candidates. Clearly there is not a lot of excitement on the left about Biden. He seems to have been no one’s top choice. But he’s seen as the safest and thus most “electable” nominee, which is why all the other candidates who thought they were better than him (other than Bernie) quit the race in the period of a few days and got behind Biden. It was the Democrats’ collective way of not fumbling away the election by nominating the one guy who probably had no chance of winning.

Biden is a nominee you settle for. Trump is a president some people consider historic and transformative. That’s certainly not the view of everyone who will vote for him, but at least segment of Trump’s base feels that way. No one who’s part of Biden’s base feels that way.

But that is not the whole story when it comes to voter motivation. Democrats don’t have to love the idea of a Biden presidency to be highly motivated to vote. They just have to desperately want Trump out, and just about all of them do. For most left-leaning voters, the intense desire to see Trump thrown out of office more than makes up for any lack of enthusiasm about Biden.

The question is whether there’s a comparable anti-Biden sentiment on the right. There might be. Most conservative voters look at the left-wing agenda of Biden and Harris – then consider the possibilities if Democrats keep the House and take the Senate – and see a vote to re-elect Trump an act of defense against the complete obliteration of the country.

Is Michael Moore on to something here? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (1 Votes) 67% (2 Votes)

This might be the reason the polls have been tightening. The election feels like it’s nothing but a referendum on Trump, but if the Trump campaign does its job, that won’t be the case. You can be disappointed in the incumbent president but still consider it unthinkable to hand power to the radical opposition. That’s more or less where a lot of conservatives stand.

So is Michael Moore right to be worried? Well, the next time Michael Moore is right about anything will be the first time. I guess there’s a first time for everything.