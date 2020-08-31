SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Michael Moore pleading with other liberals: Trump is going to win, people!

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published August 31, 2020 at 6:00am
P Share Print

We don’t really take any comfort from this, and we generally don’t think things are true because Michael Moore says they are true.

But we do know this: Moore was one of the few liberals in 2016 who thought Trump was going to beat Hillary, and constantly warned other liberals not to be complacent. Now granted, maybe that is just his shtick and he’s going to take that stance no matter what the dynamics of a given election are. Maybe he’s the guy who thinks he always has to warn his side of looming disaster lest they lose their edge.

That said, we find it entertaining when liberals start to panic, so we consider this high-brow theater if nothing else:

Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points. Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off? The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!

Moore’s primary concern here is also one of the things Trump supporters often cite in dismissing discouraging polls: Sure, Biden appears to be ahead, but his supporters are much less enthusiastic than Trump’s.

TRENDING: Bloomberg: Study shows the 'silent majority' might be a real thing when it comes to Trump's polling

That’s undoubtedly true if you’re only looking at positive enthusiasm toward the candidates. Clearly there is not a lot of excitement on the left about Biden. He seems to have been no one’s top choice. But he’s seen as the safest and thus most “electable” nominee, which is why all the other candidates who thought they were better than him (other than Bernie) quit the race in the period of a few days and got behind Biden. It was the Democrats’ collective way of not fumbling away the election by nominating the one guy who probably had no chance of winning.

Biden is a nominee you settle for. Trump is a president some people consider historic and transformative. That’s certainly not the view of everyone who will vote for him, but at least segment of Trump’s base feels that way. No one who’s part of Biden’s base feels that way.

But that is not the whole story when it comes to voter motivation. Democrats don’t have to love the idea of a Biden presidency to be highly motivated to vote. They just have to desperately want Trump out, and just about all of them do. For most left-leaning voters, the intense desire to see Trump thrown out of office more than makes up for any lack of enthusiasm about Biden.

The question is whether there’s a comparable anti-Biden sentiment on the right. There might be. Most conservative voters look at the left-wing agenda of Biden and Harris – then consider the possibilities if Democrats keep the House and take the Senate – and see a vote to re-elect Trump an act of defense against the complete obliteration of the country.

Is Michael Moore on to something here?

This might be the reason the polls have been tightening. The election feels like it’s nothing but a referendum on Trump, but if the Trump campaign does its job, that won’t be the case. You can be disappointed in the incumbent president but still consider it unthinkable to hand power to the radical opposition. That’s more or less where a lot of conservatives stand.

So is Michael Moore right to be worried? Well, the next time Michael Moore is right about anything will be the first time. I guess there’s a first time for everything.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Michael Moore pleading with other liberals: Trump is going to win, people!
New cases up a little, deaths down a little over the past week; everything way below spring peak
Kenosha police union: Nothing you heard about the Jacob Blake incident was accurate
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes: Here's how Trump is fighting human trafficking, drugs and suicide
Trump acceptance speech: 'When I'm re-elected, the best is yet to come'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×