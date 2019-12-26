Michael Moore, who supports Bernie: White people only support Trump 'because racism'

During the last Democratic debate, millionaire coot Bernie Sanders admitted something. No, it wasn’t that he’s a shill for a snake oil ideology that’s been responsible for global misery and the deaths of millions of innocent people. It’s that he’s white.

I know. You’re shocked.

However, if you’re a socialist, there’s a good chance you support him (in the words of Hunter S. Thompson) ‘despite his racial handicap.’

Michael Moore is a socialist. He supports Bernie. In fact, he thinks Bernie is the only “Democrat” who can beat Trump in 2020.

Moore used to be an important political player. Once upon a time, his propaganda films were widely attended, his books were widely read, and his opinions were widely revered. That’s not really the case anymore. These days, his movies bomb, his theatrical productions are punchlines, and his opinion is about as valuable as those of Joy Behar.

That said, he did correctly predict the rise and victory of Donald Trump, so int’s interesting to check in every now and then.

He recently appeared with Chris Matthews, and Matthews wanted to know why people were standing by Trump. The Hardball host even has a brother who supports the President, and he just can’t fathom it. What followed was perhaps the worst political takes I’ve ever heard….

Why are people sticking with Trump?

“Well, you said the keyword, white. Sadly I think it is a racial thing on some level with a lot of people. But let me say it in a different way. I think that white guys, the lunch bucket joes. They can see the writing on the wall, the women are coming, they’ve arrived last November. We are now this is the 8th September in a row where a majority of first graders in this country last month were not white. We now see the demographic shift by the 2040s white people will be the minority. And I think there’s some level of fear about that probably in the way that white people in South Africa were afraid what’s going to happen with a black majority. But here we have African-Americans who are still on the bottom rung of the ladder after all these years, and those of us who are white, especially white guys, still having that door open just a little bit easier for us and we know it.”

Just…wow. Even for a sack of dung like Moore, this is impressively stupid.

Never mind that we have multiple polls showing black support for Trump rising. Forget that employment levels are the highest they’ve been since the 60’s. Ignore the fact that black and Hispanic employment rates are currently at a historic high-point… and they’re still climbing. Don’t pay any attention to the exploding value of your 401k, your stock portfolio, or your real estate.

None of that matters. If you support Trump, it’s just because you’re a racist scumbag who fears the loss of his white privilege. It simply can’t be anything else.

By the way, if Moore is so outraged about the supposed levels of racism in this country, why isn’t he supporting Andrew Yang or Tulsi Gabbard? Why wasn’t he part of ‘Team Kamala Harris?’ Why did he turn his back on well-known Cherokee, Elizabeth Warren?

Why back a geriatric white male relic, when there were (and are) multiple Democratic candidates of color?

Is Michael Moore admitting his own racism?