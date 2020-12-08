Michigan Attorney General: My Son Was 'Devastated' When Someone Wished Him Merry Christmas

I don’t know why people bother to delete their embarrassing tweets, especially public figures. The screencaps always capture them for the sake of prosperity, and you know darn well people are going to secure them.

Dana Nessel is an interesting character. She somehow managed to get herself elected Michigan’s Attorney General during the same blue wave year that swept in Gretchen Whitmer. Nessel is an extreme left-wing activist before she’s anything else. In fact, I’m not sure she is anything else. She’s focused her energies in the job on attacking Christian adoption agencies and trying to put people out of business if they dare to operate in defiance of Commisar Whitmer’s orders.

I didn’t know until today that Nessel had a son (presumably adopted since Nessel is a lesbian), but apparently she uses some interesting parenting techniques. One of them is to encourage the young man to take offense when someone wishes him well:

Nessel wrote, “I remember the first time I was at a store with my son and an employee said ‘Merry Christmas’ to us. My son looked devastated as asked ‘Are we the only people who don’t celebrate Christmas?’ I answered ‘No, and we are just as American as everyone else.’ Glad @JoeBiden knows that.”

I think there are several possibilities here, and none of them are flattering to Nessel. The most likely in my mind is that she made this entire thing up. For one thing, good luck finding store employees who dare say “Merry Christmas” in the current cultural environment. And do you really think her son “looked devastated” because he heard someone say something he’s probably heard thousands of times on TV?

Also, does “celebrate Christmas” sound like a phrase a kid would use?

But let’s say she’s telling the truth and this happened exactly as she claims. If that’s the case, what is she teaching this kid (and his twin brother)? When someone wishes you a happy experience of some sort, the right way to respond is with gratitude.

I am not Jewish but I would be glad to be wished happy Hanukkah. I think most federal holidays are kind of stupid but it’s not going to upset me if you wish me a happy Presidents Day. I don’t drink, but if I happen to be in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, you can express your desire to see me enjoy it and I’ll just thank you for your kind wishes.

Concerning Christmas, we have always kept our focus solely on the Jesus part of Christmas. We never told our son there is a Santa Claus who will come down the chimney and bring him presents, but we did tell him that myth exists. So as you can imagine, he heard a lot of “Are you excited for Santa to come?” and so forth. We taught him to handle that gracefully – not to get in debates about it but just to smile.

Should anyone be offended by hearing "Merry Christmas"? Yes No

That’s how you handle it when someone expresses a kind wish for you, even if it involves something you don’t personally practice.

It is certainly the Nessel household’s right to skip Christmas altogether if that’s what they prefer, and contrary to her implication, no one claims they are less American than others for doing so. But it appears skipping Christmas is not what this is really all about. Nessel also seems determined to make her kids believe others are oppressing them by celebrating Christmas, and by thinking they might celebrate it too.

The last thing kids need is for their parents to encourage them to be offended by things people say and do who mean no harm. If someone is trying to be kind to you, but is doing it on their terms and not on yours – and that offends you – then you’re the one who is narrow-minded and small.

It’s clear by the way Dana Nessel does her job that she thinks this way. She doesn’t need to pass that darkness on to her kids.