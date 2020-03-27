SECTIONS
Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens freaks out in the House of Representatives

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published March 27, 2020 at 8:49am
America, I’d like to personally apologize for my state.  Not only have we foisted the abhorrent Rashida Tlaib on you, we’ve also given you Representative Haley Stevens. She’s not quite as famous as Tlaib, but I promise, she’s no less embarrassing.

Yesterday, she tweeted this delightful little fear-mongering meme:

Hilarious!  It’s a variation on the Dems’ old ‘grandma over the cliff” ad, but now it’s designed to terrify the elderly as they sit in the crosshairs of a global pandemic. Isn’t that just so, so funny?

If you’re thinking “no it’s not,” congratulations are in order. You’re a sane, healthy individual.

Today, Stevens was back at it, having an absolute meltdown on the House floor.  Resplendent in pink rubber gloves, she began shrieking about school closures, darkness, wars, and… not being afraid.

If you’re tempted to give her the benefit of the doubt, and suggest that she’s just stressed because of the Covid-19 situation, don’t. This is not her first brush with media infamy. She’s part of the new breed of Democrats who think “screaming” and “freaking out in public” are synonyms for “making a passionate case.”

Come on, Michigan.  They say we get the government we deserve.  We can do better than this.

