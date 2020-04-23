Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she expects she'll need to enforce a short term shutdown extension

To be clear, there’s a reason that Dan and I write about Michigan’s Governor so often. It’s true that we both live in her state, so we’re more acutely aware of what’s happening here than we might otherwise be, but that’s not the end of the story. The fact is that Michigan, and the actions of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, are expected to be central to the 2020 election.

Trump was the first Republican candidate to take the state since George H.W. Bush won it back in 1988. Trump’s win was extremely narrow, so the prospect of taking the mitten back has Democrats salivating.

They’re dumping mountains of advertising cash into the state, and they even floated Whitmer as a potential Biden VP pick. All of that should serve as an indicator of Michigan’s importance as we head into the meat of the current election cycle.

Unfortunately, the state has also been hammered by the COVID-19 outbreak. For a time, its infection rate was the third worst in the nation. That lead to a series of highly restrictive – and often completely arbitrary – regulations that locked the state down and have decimated its economy.

While most people are still tolerant of the Governor’s stay-at-home order, patience is clearly waning. Protests have been growing, both in terms of number and intensity, and more are expected for this weekend. There’s a large, and expanding, population that has had enough.

One suspects it’s about to get a heck of a lot bigger, since Whitmer is expected to extend her lockdown on Friday. Just how long the directive will last is still up in the air. She claims it will be a short term extension, but no one has any idea what that means.

Via Detroit’s Fox 2:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference on Wednesday that she expects a short-term extension to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order will be necessary, which is currently set to expire at the end of April. Whitmer said there are reasons for cautious optimism in Michigan’s fight against COVID-19 but said it would be necessary to extend the stay home order. “I want to be clear. we will likely need another short-term extension of the stay home, stay safe order,” Whitmer said. She said when we do start to re-engage, the state would need to take necessary steps to prevent a second wave. She said she expects to release more details about her plan on Friday, April 24. “We all recognize that a second wave would be devastating to our state, to our people, to our economy,” Whitmer said. “It’s not all going to happen overnight. We’ll need an extension of some sort. We know even when we get to a stable moment even people who are compromised, vulnerable, will still need to stay at home. And so some version will be in effect for a while. We’re seeing a trend where our numbers look pretty good. We still need to do more robust testing…but we see these signs and know that perhaps we can start to take some small steps forward.”

Obviously, this will be devastating in terms of job and business loss. As I wrote earlier, any extension will result in the permanent closure of suffering small businesses that were hoping to weather a short-term storm. It will, most likely, also result in big businesses laying people off as it becomes clear corporations will have to hunker down for a more lasting shutdown.

What it means politically remains to be seen. As I’ve argued in the past, Michigan is a notoriously fickle state that’s very difficult to poll. The deep blue cities that sadly control its fortunes are constantly at odds with rural areas that lean heavily red. Whitmer’s not up for re-election until 2022, the shutdown will factor heavily into her VP hopes, and her party’s desire to win the state for Biden.

Right now, she’s playing a game of chicken with the state’s voters, and she’s clearly going to push her edicts to the breaking point. Will the public opinion dam break before she lets the state re-open, will she time it just right, or have we already passed the electoral point of no return?