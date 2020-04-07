Michigan: John James crushes Gary Peters in quarterly fundraising

I’ll begin this the same way I begin every fundraising column. Money isn’t everything. It’s necessary, it fuels campaigns, and it can serve as a barometer for enthusiasm, but it doesn’t necessarily equal votes. If it did, Hillary Clinton – who outspent Trump 2-1 – would currently be heading into her re-election race.

That said, cash is always good to have, and floundering candidates almost always come up short in the money game.

So, we turn our attention to Michigan. There, one of America’s least-known incumbent Senators, Gary Peters, is facing off against Detroit area businessman John James. James gained a great deal of traction in his effort to take out Rep. Debbie Stabenow back in 2018, but was stopped short by a powerful Democrat surge late in the race.

Now, the mitten state is headed for what appears to be a close battle in November. Last year, we saw polls indicating that the race was a dead heat. In January, they showed Peters with a slim, margin-of-error lead of about 3 points. Now, if the money is any indicator, momentum may be on James’s side.

Via the AP:

TRENDING: Major League Baseball looking to start season in May . . . with all games in Arizona, and no fans

Republican challenger John James said Tuesday he raised $4.8 million in the last three months, again topping Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan despite Peters’ largest quarterly haul to date: $4 million. James, the president of a Detroit-based automotive logistics company, outraised the first-term incumbent for the third straight quarter. “This is a difficult time for Michigan. We are grateful for the support of our grassroots, across Michigan and the country, especially during these past few challenging months,” spokeswoman Abby Walls said as the state continued confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

As I said: Money’s not everything. As someone who’s lived here his entire life, I can tell you that Michigan is a notoriously wonky state when it comes to voting. It’s tough to poll, and it’s nigh-impossible to predict.

However, Peters is posting some of his best fundraising numbers ever, and James is still beating them.

It speaks volumes that the Senate Majority PAC – which you can read as ‘Chuck Schumer’ – has been flooding Michgian with advertising money…