Democrats to censure lawmaker who thanked Trump because she 'belongs' to them

A few weeks ago, Dan passed along the story of Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett. In late March, she and her husband were suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Then, after hearing President Trump discuss hydroxychloroquine, they began taking the drug. They began to recover almost immediately and, in what some saw as a betrayal of her party, she credited Trump with saving her life.

As the Detroit Free Press reported:

A Democratic state representative from Detroit is crediting hydroxychloroquine — and Republican President Donald Trump who touted the drug — for saving her in her battle with the coronavirus. State Rep. Karen Whitsett, who learned Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, said she started taking hydroxychloroquine on March 31, prescribed by her doctor, after both she and her husband sought treatment for a range of symptoms on March 18. “It was less than two hours” before she started to feel relief, said Whitsett, who had experienced shortness of breath, swollen lymph nodes, and what felt like a sinus infection. She is still experiencing headaches, she said.

She also met with the president and threw some shade at Governor Gretchen Whitmer who, at the time, had threatened to fine doctors who prescribed hydroxychloroquine. As she said, Trump’s recommendation saved her because the drug “would not be something that’s accessible because of an order that was put down in my state.”

That, of course, was a major Democrat Party no-no. The cardinal rule among current lefties is: You’re never supposed to say anything positive about the bad orange man – not ever. He could cure cancer tomorrow, and the party would tell its members to focus on job losses among chemo makers.

So, it’s not surprising that members of the Michigan Democratic Party are about to censure her.

As the Detroit News reports:

The meeting and other comments Whitsett made prior to and during the coronavirus pandemic have landed her in hot water with the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization. The group, as first reported by Gongwer News Service, plans to vote Saturday via Zoom on a resolution to censure Whitsett, a first-term lawmaker representing the 9th Michigan House District. The admonition means she will not get the group’s endorsement for this year nor will she be able to engage in the group’s activities for the next two election cycles. “At the end of the day, we have political systems,” said Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of the organization. “We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason. “They do not belong to themselves,” Kinloch said of endorsed candidates and elected officials. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.”

I know I say this a lot, but can you imagine the absolute firestorm that would erupt if a Republican said a black politician “belonged” to the party? Forget the abject stupidity of punishing this woman for admitting that Trump helped her. If a GOP chairman claimed ownership of an African-American elected official, it would be the lead story on CNN and MSNBC for weeks, and they’d be right to hammer away at it.

If you ever needed proof that the Democratic Party views black voters and elected officials as something they own, look no further.