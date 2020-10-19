Michigan Legislature Says You Can't Ask For Two Absentee Ballots; Natch, Whitmer Vetoes

Try to follow the logic here, unless you figure correctly from the start that it’s a wild goose chase:

Making it illegal to try to nab more than one absentee ballot, since it’s already illegal to vote twice, would merely “muddy the water” and confuse people. Making it illegal to apply for someone else’s absentee ballot without their consent will unnecessarily complicate things. We wouldn’t want that.

Hmm. May I attempt to apply that same logic to another matter? It’s already illegal to murder people, so banning guns would merely muddy the waters! See? I can do it too.

There’s an element here of “I’m vetoing this because Republicans support it.” That is about as Gretchen Whitmer as Gretchen Whitmer gets. But there’s also an element of Democrats refusing to acknowledge that voter fraud exists, or that any measure designed to curtail it can be legitimate.

Can you really defend allowing one person to fill out another person’s ballot without their permission? If you’re Gretchen Whitmer, you can and you do:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed bills that would have made it a felony to knowingly try to apply for multiple absentee ballots or to fill out an application for others without their consent.

The Democratic governor said voter fraud — such as trying to vote more than once — already is a crime, and the Republican-sponsored legislation would “muddy the waters” and “likely confuse voters” about what conduct is criminal. In a letter to lawmakers Friday, she said it is impossible to get a second ballot without spoiling the first one and cautioned that people might submit multiple applications because of memory or error.

“Any suggestion that the filing of a second absentee ballot application is criminal behavior creates needless confusion and fearmongering around the absentee voting process,” Whitmer wrote. “It is bad for voters and bad for our elections.”

Remember, the Democrat company line is that voter fraud does not exist, and that all discussion of it is a front by Republicans to justify voter-suppression. This is why they oppose requiring ID when you vote. This is why they want no rules or limits on how you can get absentee ballots, or who can get them for you, or who can turn them in for you. This is why they want to let people’s ballots count if they arrive two weeks after Election Day.

Voter fraud is not a problem for you if you’re the ones who have mastered how to do it.

The Democrat get-out-the-vote operation is broad and sophisticated. They know the rules. They know which rules they can get away with breaking. And they know how much it helps them when there are no laws of the type Gretchen Whitmer just vetoed.

“Crime is already illegal! More laws will just confuse people!”

Classic words of the crime boss. In this case, the crime boss resides in the governor’s mansion.