Michigan Legislature: Why Yes, We May Have No Choice But to Impeach Whitmer Now

This is going to be portrayed as an extreme and unserious idea. It’s not. After what Whitmer did on Sunday, there is no course of action remaining for the Michigan Legislature.

The governor was told by the Michigan Supreme Court in September that she cannot issue orders independent of the Legislature. Supposedly she accepted this and was supposed to be working with the Legislature on new COVID measures. Then on Sunday – just as she did in April – she abruptly abandoned these talks and once again went ahead and issued orders on her own.

Now she’s defying not only the Legislature but the state Supreme Court as well. Both have told her to stop. She won’t stop. This is exactly the scenario impeachment is for:

This announcement comes a day after Michigan health officials announced new, targeted restrictions set to begin on Wednesday that affect bars, restaurants and schools. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate only outdoor dining, and all high school and college classes must be conducted remotely. The new restrictions come amid rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan and across the country. Michigan recorded 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 15, according to a tracker from The New York Times, a 113 percent increase on the 14-day average.

In a longer post on his Facebook page, Maddock listed all the reasons he believed Whitmer deserved to be removed from office, including “Ignored court orders. Violated our Constitutional rights. Completely ignored due process and the legislature. Weaponized contract tracing databases to aid democrat campaigns.”

As WWMT reported, Whitmer’s press secretary, Tiffany Brown, responded by saying, “Governor Whitmer doesn’t have any time for partisan politics or people who don’t wear masks, don’t believe in science, and don’t have a plan to fight this virus. Right now, she is focused on saving lives. The governor will continue to work hard for all 10 million Michiganders. This is about Michigan vs. COVID-19. Governor Whitmer doesn’t care if you’re a Trump Republican or a Biden Democrat. We are all in this together.”

Whitmer can claim all she wants that she “doesn’t have any time for partisan politics” and the other nonsense she said. But what she’s deciding not to bother with is the constitutional process established in Michigan law for passing laws. It is the very process the State Supreme Court told her a mere two months ago she is obligated to follow.

In this case, Whitmer is trying to get around the Court’s order by pretending it’s the Michigan Department of Health – and not her – that’s issuing the orders. And she’s trying to justify this by citing a 100-year-old law she never mentioned in her attempts to justify her earlier orders.

This is absurd, but it’s not hard to discern the strategy. Whitmer knows that, just like last time, a court challenge to these orders will have to wind through various levels of lower courts before it finally makes its way to the Michigan Supreme Court, which will strike them down just like it did the first round. But in the meantime, individuals and businesses will be irreparably harmed by her actions, which might take months to be undone.

So why impeachment? Because once you have a government who is willing to be this defiant of the other branches of government – knowing full well that she can get away with it for a period of time – you’re looking at an abuse of power so profound it only leaves one remedy, which is to remove the governor from office.

This is not about the merits of the orders themselves, although I have problems with several of them. No one denies COVID cases are spiking again and some sort of action is necessary. Whether these are the right actions is open to debate, but we didn’t get to have that debate because Whitmer once again sidelined the representatives of the people and went it alone. Even after the Michigan Supreme Court told her to stop doing that.

Impeachment is the remedy for that. Indeed, it’s the only remedy for that. What’s more, if the Republican-controlled legislature does not impeach her, it will send a message that all future governors are free to abuse their power, since nothing will be done.

Proceed. She is out of control, and the power has to be taken away from her.