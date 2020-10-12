Michigan Lieutenant Governor: Republican Criticism of Whitmer Caused the Kidnapping Plot Against Her

Who foiled the plot? The Department of Justice. Who runs that? William Barr. But I thought he was the right-wing scourge of all humanity? Funny.

There is nothing that happens on the face of the Earth that Democrats won’t turn into a partisan gambit.

It took less than a day after the kidnapping plot became known to the public for Gretchen Whitmer to publicly blame Donald Trump for the whole thing. Now Garlin Gilchrist, her lieutenant governor, had upped the ante. All elected Republicans are now to blame because they “created the rhetorical space” for the plot or something:

This narrative arose quickly because Democrats and the media assumed all the would-be kidnappers were Trump-loving right-wing nutjobs. First let’s deal with that, thanks to some excellent reporting by my friend George Hunter at the Detroit News.

It’s not true:

But a video circulating online shows accused plotter Brandon Caserta in front of an anarchist flag railing against Trump. Caserta, 32, of Canton Township appears in other videos complaining about the government and posted inflammatory messages on Facebook, including one in which he asks whether it’s all right to “initiate violence” against non-violent people.

In a viral video being shared by conservative music producer Robby Starbuck, Caserta says, “Trump is not your friend, dude. It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”

The idea that these psychos are in some way Republicans was a lazy presumption from media types and Democrats who love such narratives.

What they are is paranoid malcontents. They don’t like Trump. They don’t like Biden. They don’t like Whitmer. They don’t like anyone. No one is obliged to disavow them because no one owns them to begin with. They are responsible for their own decisions.

And that brings us the other element of Gilchrist’s proposition, which is that Republicans “created the rhetorical space” to allow the plot to proceed. Bull. What Republicans did was criticize Gov. Whitmer for trashing the state constitution and declaring a series of unlawful state of emergency she clearly did not have the authority to declare. They accused of her acting like a dictator because she unlawfully sidelined the legislature and grabbed the power to issue statewide edicts all to herself.

This is what happens in politics, especially when you abuse your power. People criticize you.

What’s more, Whitmer deserved the criticism.

It took the state Supreme Court to finally strike down her illegal actions, but it was clear for months that they were illegal and many people were correct to say so.

If Garlin Gilchrist’s proposition is to be taken seriously here, then no one can ever criticize the governor (or any other politician, I suppose) because some extremist might take the criticism as encouragement to kidnap her.

If that’s the case, how do Democrats explain the things they say about President Trump? If someone tries to kidnap or kill him, will they be responsible because they’ve called him everything from a racist and a tyrant to Hitler himself?

Right. Didn’t think so.

These rules only work in one direction.

As I watched the video of Gilchrist above, the thought that kept going through my mind was simply this: How did such ridiculous people become our leaders? I realize the answer here is that we voted for them. But why did we do that? Why do we do that? How did we go from the idea that we expect our leaders to be the best and brightest people in society to . . . what we have now?