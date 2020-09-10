Michigan questioner: NAFTA was bad for Michigan, so why did you support it? Biden: It's Bush's fault!

It’s often a riddle to figure out what Biden means, and never more so than here:

Biden, confronted on his vote for NAFTA by a Michigan reporter, refuses to take responsibility for his vote and then blames George Bush. Real leadership, folks! pic.twitter.com/SdZU8pZMXc — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 9, 2020

Not everyone who lives in Michigan thinks NAFTA was a disaster. Some of us believe in free trade and don’t think that every economic policy in the world should be designed to prop up General Motors, Ford and whatever Chrysler is called these days. But Donald Trump hates it. And Biden’s organized labor base really hates it, and always has.

So no one should be surprised that Biden, who voted for NAFTA’s ratification in 1993, was going to get this question. And what exactly did his answer mean?

It was the Bush 41 administration that negotiated NAFTA, but Bill Clinton supported it and marshaled all his forces on Capitol Hill to get it passed after he became president. A lot of Democrats opposed it, including just about every Democrat who was beholden to labor unions. The 1993 U.S. Senate was Democrat-controlled, but it was mostly Republican votes plus a handful of Democrats that got NAFTA over the top.

Biden was part of that handful.

What he means by “the Bush Administration didn’t keep its commitments” could probably be the subject of endless speculation. I’m assuming he’s talking about the Bush 43 administration, since Bush 41 was already out of office by the time NAFTA was ratified.

Unions have long blamed NAFTA for causing U.S. jobs to be lost, but the broader macroeconomic view suggests NAFTA boosted U.S. economic growth overall because it increased trade. It may have caused certain jobs to be lost, but it more than made up for it with jobs in other sectors that would not have been possible without the trade activity NAFTA facilitated.

Maybe Biden is sore with George W. Bush for not pulling the trigger on provisions to protect union jobs, or to require greater quantities of union-made materials in goods being imported or exported. But Bush was right not to do those things. U.S. economic growth was greater for the government staying out of the way and letting private-sector trade take its natural course.

The bottom line is that this is classic Joe Biden. He took a position at a certain time. If he now regrets that position, no one would begrudge him for merely saying he had learned since then and he now thinks differently. But Biden never owns anything. It is always someone else’s fault. This is an instinct so reflexive he could sooner stop breathing than stop doing it.

Well. We had eight years of “blame Bush” when Obama was in office. One might expect a Biden presidency would be a four-year-long Blame Trumporama, but I guess there’s no reason W. should be spared. Biden is happy to blame anyone other than himself.