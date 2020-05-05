Michigan Republicans: We won't bother filing that lawsuit until Whitmer's order is almost expired anyway

Sigh.

Two weeks ago I was furious with Michigan Republicans for taking the weakest possible course of action against Gretchen Whitmer’s abuse of her power. Their play was to take a vote to repeal the 1945 law that Whitmer improperly cites as her authority to issue these continued emergency orders. The move played right into Whitmer’s hands: If you say you need to repeal the law, then you tacitly acknowledge that the law gives Whitmer the authority she claims it does.

It doesn’t. It’s superseded by a 1976 law that puts limits on emergency powers by the governor. The right move, I said at the time, was for the legislature to take Whitmer to court asserting she doesn’t have the authority in the first place to issue unlimited emergency declarations without the legislature’s approval.

But these are Michigan Republicans, and if there was ever a group that knows how to pull defeat from the jaws of victory, it’s this bunch. I shook my head and resigned myself to the usual results when Michigan Republicans take on a fight they should win.

But then, last week, my spirits were lifted when the legislature suddenly changed course and announced they were going to do the very thing I had said they should do. With Whitmer defying their no vote on an emergency extension – going ahead and announcing an illegal extension of the declaration that’s entirely outside her authority – Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatwood voted to authorize a lawsuit against the executive branch and its usurpation of the legislature’s role.

Good. This would surely bring about quick action by the courts, I thought. Whitmer had already announced an extension of the stay-at-home order through May 15, so I figured a quick filing of the suit had a chance to bring court action the middle of this week – and we might actually be able to start going to work and living our lives again.

But I forgot we were dealing with Michigan Republicans, so Shirkey had to remind me that there is no level of fecklessness to which they will not descend:

During the interview, Shirkey also said a lawsuit by the Republican-led Legislature against Democrat Whitmer’s emergency powers would “probably” come next week.

“I don’t see us filing a court case this week,” he added.

The comments came four days after the Legislature approved resolutions Thursday, allowing Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to file lawsuits challenging Whitmer’s emergency powers in court.

What?

If the case isn’t filed this week, what’s the point of it? Whitmer unilaterally extended her emergency powers through May 28, but the stay-at-home order is set to lapse on May 15. She could always try to extend it again, of course, and at the moment she seems to think she has dictatorial power to extend it as long as she likes.

But as of now, a lawsuit filed next week would come only days before the current order is to expire anyway. By the time any court ruled on it, there’s a chance we’d all be set free regardless. It would be a no-brainer for Whitmer to end the stay-at-home order with some new restrictions, then laugh at Republicans for having challenged her rhetorically but not having had the temerity to back it up with real, meaningful action.

I suppose there’s a chance it could help restaurants, gyms and other businesses who have all been ordered to remain closed until the end of May, but every week those businesses lose is a week that further endangers their chance of re-opening successfully.

What higher priority do Michigan Republicans have this week than getting that lawsuit filed? Do they need more time to sit around and come up with new ways to lose, like they usually do?

Oh wait, I guess we have our answer: Shirkey intends to circulate a petition – a petition – to curtail Whitmer’s powers. That, he says, is his top priority. The only thing a petition can do in Michigan is get a question on the ballot for the upcoming election, which means the soonest anything could happen would be in November.

Meanwhile, the legislature has a lawsuit it can proceed on right now. But that can wait until next week because a petition is Shirkey’s top priority.

Would some other state like to send its Republicans here to Michigan? Just about anyone who shows up would be an improvement over the ones we have.