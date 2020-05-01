Mika asks Biden about Reade hypocrisy: 'Do you regret what you said during the Kavanaugh hearings?'

This morning, Joe Biden finally addressed the accusation that he sexually assaulted Tara Reade back in 1993. The former VP said it “never happened.”

“No. It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally: It never never happened. And it didn’t. It never happened.”

Here’s the clip:

That means, and there’s no other way to say this, that Biden is calling Reade a liar. She says it happened, he says it didn’t. Someone is not telling the truth.

The problem for Joe Biden is that his current stance is at odds with not just the #MeToo movement, but also with the Joe Biden of 2018. Back then, we were all enduring the sham of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

As Kavanaugh was being grilled, it became clear that there was no contemporaneous evidence of Christine Blasey Ford’s claim. She turned in a disastrous performance, and her own alleged witnesses turned against her. It was obvious the entire thing was a witch hunt.

Yet Biden said: “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough provides a Joe Biden quote flashback from 2018: “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real.” pic.twitter.com/w8JUCj4Aax — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 1, 2020

So, Mika Brzezinski wanted to know. Why is this accusation different? Why should we accept Biden’s denial – in the face of associates who back Reade’s story, and that contemporary phone call to Larry King – when we were supposed to reject Kavanaugh’s plea of innocence in a case where no evidence existed at all?

It’s a salient question, and Biden’s answer is sad, embarrassing, and essentially incoherent: