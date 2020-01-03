Mike Pompeo to CNN: Killing Qasem Soleimani prevented an "imminent attack," saved American lives

After spending 8 years watching Obama drone piratically every nation on Earth, Democrats are outraged – outraged I tell you – that Trump has taken out Qasem Soleimani. Earlier, I outlined their transparent fearmongering, their phony moralizing, and the faux-indignance HERE. Suffice it to say, If Trump had a “D” after his name, they’d be celebrating. Since he dared defy the ascension of Hillary Clinton, they’re furious.

As I argued previously, this is all about the fact that their 2020 field has nothing to offer. They’re trying to create a wedge issue so someone within their ranks – anyone, really – can gain some traction. It isn’t going to work, but that’s political ploy they’ve settled on.

However, you’d think that even Dems would be smart enough to pump the brakes on their political hackery when they learn that the President’s decision likely saved American lives.

You’d be wrong. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on CNN this morning. He made it clear we had a very real, and very immediate, reason to hit Soleimani. Still, the phony histrionics continue.

For the record, here’s what CNN is being forced to report:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the airstrike ordered to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was to disrupt an “imminent attack” that could have cost American lives in the Middle East region. “I can’t talk too much about the nature of the threats. But the American people should know that the President’s decision to remove Soleimani from the battlefield saved American lives,” Pompeo said on CNN’s “New Day” Friday. Pompeo said Soleimani was “actively plotting” in the region to “take big action, as he described it, that would have put hundreds of lives at risk.” He said that Americans “are safer in the region” after the strike and demise of Soleimani. He stressed that a US intelligence community assessment had led to the strike. “The risk of doing nothing was enormous. Intelligence community made that assessment and President Trump acted decisively last night,” Pompeo told CNN’s John Berman Friday.

And here’s the clip:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the airstrike ordered to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani “saved American lives.” Pompeo said earlier this morning the decision to eliminate Soleimani was in response to “imminent threats to American lives.” https://t.co/S9VYrZNDv9 pic.twitter.com/RL2eEQfGfq — CNN (@CNN) January 3, 2020

Please, 2020 Democrats, continue to run against this…