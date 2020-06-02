The militant left has decimated the gun control debate, Biden loses one of his central 2020 themes

If you know anything about Joe Biden, you know that gun control was going to be a major part of his 2020 campaign. He has a long history with the issue, and he was promising to make it a central plank in his administration’s platform. A quick glance at his recent campaign gaffes will show you that he was gearing up for a major anti-2nd Amendment push.

In August of 2016, he told Anderson Cooper that he was indeed coming for your guns:

COOPER: So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns? BIDEN: Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal, period. Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame thrower.

In February, while debating Bernie, he was making ridiculous claims about guns killing 12 million Americans each year since 2007:

“Imagine if I stood here and said we give immunity to drug companies, we give immunity to tobacco companies. That has caused carnage on our streets. 150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability, more than all the wars, including Vietnam from that point on.”

TRENDING: So . . . social distancing is over, right?

Then he announced that, should he win, he’d put Beto in charge of his confiscation efforts and berated a Detroit factory worker who supported gun ownership. Clearly, this consistent escalation was heading toward a major push in advance of November. One assumes the Democratic National Convention was going to be awash in anti-gun rhetoric, promises would be made, and they would have used promises of wide-ranging gun control to stir up the base.

Then the riots happened, and the gun control debate is over for a generation.

One of the left’s favorite tactics is to ask “why do you need a gun?” Sometimes they’re referring to a specific category of weapon, other times they reveal their true intentions and it’s all weapons. Either way, we all know their ultimate agenda is the total elimination of privately-owned firearms.

That’s all over. It’s simply not going happen.

The question, “why do you need a gun,” has been answered by feckless Democrat leaders who refuse to protect their citizens. It’s been answered by violent mobs who wreak havoc, burn buildings and kill. It’s been answered by police that are either unable or unwilling to handle the protection end of serve and protect.

No one who believes in the right of the people to protect themselves will ever again lack a justification for their instincts. Red states will not tolerate anyone who attempts to pare back their rights, and even blue state Democrats will be thinking twice about the issue. Those who say there’s no need will now look as ridiculous people blaming Benghazi on a YouTube video.

Or. . . as ridiculous as Joe Biden offering shotgun advice.