Minneapolis city council: OK fine, we're probably not abolishing the police department

Spoiler: It was never going to be possible for them to do so. The city charter is clear about the city’s obligation to maintain a police force, and the city council can’t change the charter. Only the charter commission can do that, and that’s not happening.

The council members who’ve been bloviating about this for months never really considered the limits of their legal power, and they certainly never considered the risks the public inherent to their agenda. We’ve simply been through three-and-a-half months of police-hating sentiment dominating our culture. They paid no political price for the nonsense they spewed, so they kept spewing it.

The problem for them, but the good news for everyone else in the city, is that they can’t actually do what they kept saying they were going to do. Criminals are not going to run wild in Minneapolis – at least not any more so than they already are:

Facing a skeptical Charter Commission, hours before a crucial vote, Bender, Jenkins, Cunningham, Ellison and Fletcher sent a letter, saying they were “not asking you to put police abolition on the ballot.” Current council members, they wrote, “envision a public safety system that includes law enforcement.”

The commission wasn’t persuaded, and voted to block the proposal from this year’s ballot. While it could appear next year, the decision was a serious blow to the council’s police agenda. With the centerpiece of their plan delayed in government processes, some council members had to rethink their strategy. In public meetings, some pressed Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and the mayor for specifics on police operations and plans for change.

TRENDING: Panicky pharmaceutical companies: We promise! We won’t rush a vaccine just because Trump wants us to!

In mid-August, local media organizations, including the Star Tribune, released poll results that showed the plan to reduce the police department lacked majority support. While two-thirds of voters had an unfavorable opinion of the department, more than 60% had a favorable opinion of Arradondo.

In other words, the public never wanted this. The city council got caught up in the fever pitch of the moment post-George Floyd, and received plenty of affirmation from their left-wing base. So sure: Let’s just get rid of the police? Why not?

The fact that the answers to “why not?” are abundant and manifestly obvious entered into their thoughts not at all. Fortunately, reality has smacked them firmly in the face.

I don’t expect the Minneapolis city council to formally drop the idea right away, but it’s dead. The truth is that it always was.