Minneapolis City Council President: It's 'privilege' to worry about home invasion after we dismantle the police force

If you’re wondering what happens after Minneapolis dismantles its police department, you’re not alone. Criminals are no doubt salivating, but law-abiding citizens are left to ponder their fate. If someone kicks in your front door in the dead of night, what do you do? Call a social worker?

That’s the question that CNN’s Alisyn Camerota posed to Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender.

“What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?” Camerota asked.

Bender offered no real answer. She doesn’t seem particularly certain. Instead, she deflected. Those kinds of questions are just evidence of your white privilege.

“Yes,” she said. “I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege.”

In other words; if you’re worried about roving mobs of murderers, rapists or robbers that might be operating in our new Mad Max-based society, you’re just showing how good you had it under the old racist system.

This ignores a veritable mountain of data indicating that virtually everyone – black, white, rich and poor – want more police, not less. Yes, everyone wants reform, but they’re deeply troubled by the idea of eliminating forces and outsourcing them to. . . something. Even if the police force is dismantled and revamped in the space of a few days, that’s an awful lot of time for a high-crime district to exist without a well-maintained and well-armed system of first-responders.

Add to that the idea that no one should trust Democrats to build a powerful police presence, and you have a spectacular case against gun control. Given the left’s history, they’re likely to replace the currently flawed system with something far worse. If you have no one to call, and no one is coming to your rescue, you’re going to have to defend yourself.

Alone, afraid and unarmed in a city that has no viable police force? Hard pass.