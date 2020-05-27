Minneapolis fires four officers involved in George Floyd's death; police union will fight it

I guess I’m about to take a confusing position. I said yesterday that, based on what we’ve seen, there is no excusing what these officers did. It was a complete break from protocol and procedure, and completely consistent with police training for how to handle a suspect who’s been resisting but is now under control.

I still believe that. Ultimately I think any fair investigation would result in discipline for all of them, up to and probably including their termination. And that’s before any criminal trial, which can’t be off the table considering the apparent willfulness of the act.

That said, I think the police union would not be doing its job if it just accepted the firing without challenging it, and it sounds like that’s what’s coming:

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has announced that four officers are now “former employees” with the department, following the death of George Floyd in South Minneapolis Monday evening.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey saw this entire video and called it “wrong on every level.”

“I believe what I saw and what I saw was wrong at every level. This does not reflect the values that Chief Arradondo has worked tirelessly to instill. It does not represent the training we’ve invested in or the measures we’ve taken to ensure accountability. Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” Frey said.

The attorney representing Floyd’s family called it abusive and excessive. The police union said this is not the time to rush to judgment.

It’s natural to watch the video and question how this is a rush to judgment. But the union’s job is to protect due process for the officers, and there’s no way a fair and thorough investigation has already been done less than 24 hours after the incident. There’s no way the officers involved were given a full hearing and a meaningful opportunity to defend themselves.

That’s not to say that, given such a chance, they would likely make a convincing case for keeping their jobs. Based on what we all saw on that video, I don’t see how that’s possible. But that’s not an excuse to forego due process and just fire them in a knee-jerk fashion.

This feels like the sort of thing that was driven as much by politics and public perception as by an objective examination of the facts. Early Monday morning, Mayor Frey was in front of a television camera making a statement so melodramatic, it was hard to believe he wasn’t hamming it up at least a little.

He was also quick to assume race was the motivating factor, which isn’t proven by the mere fact that the officers were white and the victim was black. That’s a classic case of correlation without (necessarily) causation.

One wonders if Frey’s conclusion-jumping public statement could bolster the union’s case that the officers weren’t treated fairly. That’s not out of the question by a long shot. When the mayor of the city has not only declared the officers guilty before an investigation, but ascribed a motive he couldn’t possibly prove, the officers and their lawyers will have a lot to work with in proclaiming the whole thing a violation of their rights.

I hope that doesn’t happen because, from what I can see, they all deserved to be fired. If they end up getting reinstated because politicians couldn’t keep their mouths shut long enough to let due process play out, that will be a shame.

I realize politicians are under pressure after an incident like this to publicly condemn it, and as quickly as possible. But most have the good sense to not say too much and potentially compromise the fair investigation that’s required before people start losing their jobs.

The firing of these officers, less than 24 hours after the incident, probably has people in Minneapolis nodding with satisfaction. But justice has to be both swift and fair, and you can’t skip the fair part because people are upset and impatient.