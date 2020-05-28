Minneapolis mayor had better be careful, or he's going to taint the jury pool in George Floyd death trial

I understand his emotion. I understand his frustration. I also understand there’s an element of playing to the crowd here. The community is rightfully upset at the death of George Floyd and they want to see justice.

But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey needs to be more careful than he’s been the past 24 hours. When mayors declare police officers guilty of crimes before there is an investigation, or testimony, or jury selection, they give defense attorneys golden material to work with. In his haste to make the strongest possible public declarations, Frey is running the risk of doing just that.

And he’s not letting up:

Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the police officer involved in the incident that led to the death of George Floyd.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail,” Frey said. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.”

Frey went on to say, “We cannot turn a blind eye, it is on us as leaders to see this for what it is and call it what it is. George Floyd deserves justice, his family deserves justice, the black community deserves justice and our city deserves justice.”

Frey declined to say what specific charge he wanted to see placed against the officer.

It’s easy to cheer Frey on, because he’s giving voice to the righteous indignation people feel over the manner of Floyd’s death.

But I’ve seen this dynamic play out elsewhere. I saw it several times in Detroit, when Coleman Young was mayor and would get diarrhea of the mouth over whatever was on his mind – up to and including declaring that people were murderers before they had even been charged. The result of that would be a defense attorney complaining he could not seat an unbiased jury, because everyone in the community had been influenced by the mayor’s statements.

At the very least, this is probably good for a change of venue, out of Hennepin County.

Frey hasn’t gone so far as to declare the officer in question guilty of a particular crime, but he shouldn’t even be publicly calling on the county prosecutor to bring charges. That’s not Frey’s job. He needs to wait for the Minneapolis police to complete their investigation and present it to Prosecutor Freeman, who will then make the call.

I’d say the chances that there are no charges brought is approximately zero. At the very least, the cop who had the knee on the neck is going to be charged with manslaughter. Murder will be harder to prove because you have to prove there was intent to kill. Negligent homicide might be more likely to stick, but he’s going to be charged with something.

And he should. There’s no established police procedure that calls for a knee on a suspect’s neck for nine minutes when the suspect is clearly no longer resisting or posing any threat. And the officer can’t claim he had no idea the suspect was in physical distress when the Floyd himself and multiple bystanders kept telling him that Floyd couldn’t breathe.

There will be charges, there will be a trial, and as long as the prosecutor doesn’t get greedy with too big a charge, there will almost certainly be a conviction. At least one. The other officers who did nothing to intervene may be legally culpable too.

But Jacob Frey mouthing off is only going to hand the defense attorneys a weapon to claim the atmosphere is too tainted for a fair trial. In his zeal to satisfy his political base, he’s making it harder to get the criminal conviction he says he wants.

Mayor Frey needs to shut his mouth, for now, and let the detectives and the prosecutor do their jobs. That’s the best way to get justice for George Floyd.