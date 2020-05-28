SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Minneapolis mayor had better be careful, or he's going to taint the jury pool in George Floyd death trial

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 28, 2020 at 2:00am
Print

I understand his emotion. I understand his frustration. I also understand there’s an element of playing to the crowd here. The community is rightfully upset at the death of George Floyd and they want to see justice.

But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey needs to be more careful than he’s been the past 24 hours. When mayors declare police officers guilty of crimes before there is an investigation, or testimony, or jury selection, they give defense attorneys golden material to work with. In his haste to make the strongest possible public declarations, Frey is running the risk of doing just that.

And he’s not letting up:

Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the police officer involved in the incident that led to the death of George Floyd.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail,” Frey said. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.”

TRENDING: MSNBC reporter tries to shame citizen who isn't wearing a COVID mask, it instantly blows up in his face

Frey went on to say, “We cannot turn a blind eye, it is on us as leaders to see this for what it is and call it what it is. George Floyd deserves justice, his family deserves justice, the black community deserves justice and our city deserves justice.”

Frey declined to say what specific charge he wanted to see placed against the officer.

It’s easy to cheer Frey on, because he’s giving voice to the righteous indignation people feel over the manner of Floyd’s death.

But I’ve seen this dynamic play out elsewhere. I saw it several times in Detroit, when Coleman Young was mayor and would get diarrhea of the mouth over whatever was on his mind – up to and including declaring that people were murderers before they had even been charged. The result of that would be a defense attorney complaining he could not seat an unbiased jury, because everyone in the community had been influenced by the mayor’s statements.

Does Mayor Frey need to stop talking?

At the very least, this is probably good for a change of venue, out of Hennepin County.

Frey hasn’t gone so far as to declare the officer in question guilty of a particular crime, but he shouldn’t even be publicly calling on the county prosecutor to bring charges. That’s not Frey’s job. He needs to wait for the Minneapolis police to complete their investigation and present it to Prosecutor Freeman, who will then make the call.

I’d say the chances that there are no charges brought is approximately zero. At the very least, the cop who had the knee on the neck is going to be charged with manslaughter. Murder will be harder to prove because you have to prove there was intent to kill. Negligent homicide might be more likely to stick, but he’s going to be charged with something.

And he should. There’s no established police procedure that calls for a knee on a suspect’s neck for nine minutes when the suspect is clearly no longer resisting or posing any threat. And the officer can’t claim he had no idea the suspect was in physical distress when the Floyd himself and multiple bystanders kept telling him that Floyd couldn’t breathe.

There will be charges, there will be a trial, and as long as the prosecutor doesn’t get greedy with too big a charge, there will almost certainly be a conviction. At least one. The other officers who did nothing to intervene may be legally culpable too.

RELATED: Minneapolis fires four officers involved in George Floyd's death; police union will fight it

But Jacob Frey mouthing off is only going to hand the defense attorneys a weapon to claim the atmosphere is too tainted for a fair trial. In his zeal to satisfy his political base, he’s making it harder to get the criminal conviction he says he wants.

Mayor Frey needs to shut his mouth, for now, and let the detectives and the prosecutor do their jobs. That’s the best way to get justice for George Floyd.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Media hyperventilates: Trump's economic adviser used a 'dehumanizing term with roots in slavery' or something
State Department says Hong Kong is no longer autonomous, and China's going to pay a price
Minneapolis mayor had better be careful, or he's going to taint the jury pool in George Floyd death trial
Democrats panicking over Obama aide's prediction: The economy's going to roar back before the election
Kathy Griffin: Never mind decapitation, let's murder Trump by injecting him with air
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×