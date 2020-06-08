Minnesota Democrats to taxpayers: Give us federal money to rebuild while we disband our police force

If you watched the chaos in Minneapolis, you know severe the damage was. Hundreds of buildings were burned or damaged, vehicles were torched, property was destroyed and an outnumbered police force abandoned entire sections of the city as the riots spread. Now, attention is slowly shifting to what comes next, and who’s going to foot the bill.

Current damage estimates around $55 million, but that number is expected to go much higher as the people take stock of the situation.

Via the Star Tribune:

With at least $55 million in estimated damage and far more to come, Minneapolis will need state and federal aid as it attempts to rebuild hundreds of structures after the riots following George Floyd’s death, Mayor Jacob Frey said. Minneapolis City Council members on Tuesday received an update from the city’s Community Planning & Economic Development department that estimated at least 220 buildings had been damaged, resulting in a minimum of $55 million in costs, though the city was “not yet ready to produce a credible estimate” of the losses. Frey said in an interview that he expects the full cost of the damage to be “tens, if not hundreds of millions” of dollars, across both Twin Cities.

As we discussed earlier, the city is currently looking at disbanding its entire police force, and replacing it with who knows what. “Community initiatives” seems to be the catch-all phrase used to describe what will take the place of the thin blue line. However, if you press the point, no one seems to really know what that means, or how it will work. If you point out that the plan could make the city more dangerous, or even facilitate the return of the mayhem, you’ll be silenced.

Such concerns are just examples of your white privilege.

Of course, real privilege is demanding that someone else clean up your disaster area. That’s precisely what mayor Frey is doing, with the help of Ilhan Omar and Governor Tim Walz. Even as the city plans to eliminate the force that could protect the rebuilt neighborhoods, they’re getting ready to make YOU – the American taxpayer – cover the cost of the destruction:

Walz said Tuesday that he is pushing for funding to rebuild damaged communities. His administration has been talking to U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, as well as U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum, who represent the Twin Cities. Walz said they have had conversations about seeking federal assistance to rebuild communities and “we have expressed some of our desires to explore what we can do there.”

So congratulations. You spent weeks or months trapped in a lockdown. Maybe you’ve been furloughed, laid off or fired due to the COVID-19 reaction. That’s tough, but it doesn’t mean you aren’t on the hook for the actions of Minnesota rioters who ignored the stay at home orders and burned down a city.