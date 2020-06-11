Minneapolis police chief: I'm done dealing with the cop union

The headline is that he’s pulled out of negotiations with the union, but it’s more than that. Medaria Arradondo is publicly declaring what we said on Monday:

It’s almost impossible to get rid of bad cops when you know the union’s going to come along and get them reinstated:

“I need to as chief step away from the table with the Minneapolis Police Federation and really take a deep dive in terms of how we can do something that is historically been something that is in the way of progress, that I’ve been hearing from many in our city,” Arradondo said. “ … It’s time that we have to evolve.”

Arradondo said the focus will be toward significant aspects of the contract like use of force, the “significant” role supervisors play and the discipline process, including grievances and arbitration.

“I believe I speak for my chief peers here in the state of Minnesota, as well as across our country, that there is nothing more debilitating to a chief’s perspective, that when you have grounds to terminate an officer for misconduct and you’re dealing with a third-party mechanism that allows for that employee to not only be back at the department, but to be patrolling in your communities.” he said.

Exactly. No one can say with certainty that Derek Chauvin would have been fired for misconduct prior to the death of George Floyd. But we know he’d been reprimanded several times, and in most organization an employee with multiple reprimands is in at least some danger of being fired.

A unionized cop has no such worry, and both Chauvin and Arradondo knew it.

Of course, Chauvin was fired the day after Floyd died. All the cops involved in that situation were. But the union immediately filed a grievance claiming lack of due process, and based on the contract that’s in place, it’s not a foregone conclusion that the union will lose the grievance.

Derek Chauvin . . . back on the job? No, it’s not impossible. Not because the chief wants it – he doesn’t – but because there’s an established process that has the potential to leave him with no choice.

Arradondo wants to introduce a new system that allows the department to intervene at the first signs of trouble with an officer. That’s a good idea, but guess what. It’s been tried before. In Minneapolis. The department implemented a program called the Early Intervention System, which was designed to do the same thing Arradondo is talking about now.

Obviously it didn’t achieve the goal. Maybe taking a more independent stance from the union will make a difference. It matters a lot that Arradondo is willing to call the union out publicly, and to declare that the department’s relationship with the union needs to change dramatically if this problem is ever going to be solved.

Then again, the City Council is going to disband the Minneapolis Police Department anyway, so I guess that’s problem solved.