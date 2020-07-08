Minneapolis police union leader has quite the track record of his own

If the name Robert Kroll rings a bell to you, it’s probably because we and others have referenced his role as leader of the police union in Minneapolis.

That includes his decision, a mere five days after the killing of George Floyd, to attempt to victim-blame by telling us all about Floyd’s “violent criminal past,” as if that in any way justified what was done to him. That was about the least helpful thing anyone could have said at the time, but you might excuse it on the basis of Kroll heading the police union. Right or wrong, we know, union leaders always stand up for their members.

Surely Kroll couldn’t be the kind of guy who would engage in wanton violence himself, and thus help us explain his sympathy for Derek Chauvin.

Right? Er . . . turns out Kroll has quite the incident on his own record. In fact, it’s the sort of thing you might expect would get a guy fired if he didn’t have union protection. But in Kroll’s case, not only did he keep his job, he eventually rose to become the leader of the very union that saved his butt after this happened:

At 10 p.m on May 14, 2004, during an arts festival in northeast Minneapolis, a 24-year-old named Jackson Mahaffy was crossing the street when he bumped into a dark, slow-moving SUV with two off-duty police sergeants inside.

Robert Kroll and the second sergeant hopped out and began hitting Mr. Mahaffy, according to interviews and court documents. Not realizing the two men in civilian clothes were police officers, Mr. Mahaffy’s sister and at least three others came to his defense. The officers attacked them too; Mr. Kroll kicked one seated man in the face, breaking a tooth, witnesses said.

Mr. Mahaffy, by then bruised and bloodied, was arrested and spent three nights in jail. Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges, which included assaulting a police officer. A civilian police review board dismissed Mr. Kroll’s story that he had been attacked by anarchists as having “low overall credibility.” Mr. Kroll and the other officer paid the victims $17,000 to settle a civil lawsuit accusing them of excessive use of force, among other things, according to Mr. Mahaffy.

Incidents like this are exactly the sort of thing police officers are called to break up. I have no idea what nature of Mahaffy’s “bumping into” Kroll’s car may have been. Perhaps Kroll and the other officers perceived it as aggressive. Perhaps not.

Either way, a police officer would know that the right way to handle it is not to jump out of your SUV and physically attack the guy. And just about every conceivable explanation for doing so makes no sense.

Let’s say they did think Mahaffy was aggressive. In that case, you would also have to concern yourself that he might have one or more weapons. Police training would call for caution. You either get out of there, or you draw your own weapon and attempt to frisk the suspect to make sure he’s not armed – and to disarm him if necessary.

What you don’t do is just start a fight with him. That’s if he’s given you any reason to think he might be a threat.

But let’s say Mahaffy bumped into Kroll’s SUV in a totally innocuous way. In this case, obviously, you do nothing at all apart from making sure the guy you bumped with your SUV is OK.

I suppose it’s possible there were words exchanged. Maybe Mahaffy said something angry to Kroll about bumping him. Maybe Kroll responded in kind and it escalated. But even if that did happen, again, a police officer would know the correct way to handle the situation is to keep your cool and not let it escalate to a physical confrontation. The fact that Kroll was not able to maintain that kind of composure tells me he might be one of those cops who needs to be off the force.

And yet he’s very much on the force, and runs interference for other cops – like Derek Chauvin – who demonstrates on a continual basis their lack of fitness for the job. In fairness to Kroll, he did not object to Chauvin’s firing after the Floyd incident. But Chauvin had multiple previous reprimands on his record, and the union continued to back his employment the entire time.

I will say again what I’ve said before: I am a big supporter of police officers, and the current anti-police environment is heartbreaking to me personally and very dangerous for our country. The vast majority of these people are brave men and women who care about others and try to do what’s right in the face of real personal risk every day. They deserve to be honored about as much as anyone in American society, and when I hear this “defund the police” nonsense or see protest signs that say “F*** 12,” it fills me with grief.

And precisely because I do respect and admire police officers so much, I want police chiefs to have the ability to get rid of bad people who don’t deserve to be cops. As we’ve told you recently, most of them do not, and that’s 100 percent because of police unions.

The Robert Krolls of the world can protect the Derek Chauvins of the world because so many states have made laws that tip the scales in favor of public employee unions, and also because the Blue Wall of Silence culture is very strong within police organizations. This needs to change. Give chiefs the power to fire bad cops, and see how much the problem of police brutality withers to almost nothing. I am convinced it would happen.

Maybe the first step to making these changes is really looking at the people who lead these unions, and understanding what motivates them. It’s not concern for the public. It’s escaping the consequences of their own failings.

The vast majority of cops who are awesome – and yes, they are – do not deserve to have to serve alongside people like this. Change the laws and get rid of them.