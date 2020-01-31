Mittens to vote 'yes' on more witnesses - because of course he will

As he did with gun control and abortion, Mittens has constantly waffled back and forth where Donald Trump is concerned. He accepted Trump’s endorsement in 2012, said he wouldn’t accept one in 2018, happily accepted one, trashed him in the interim, delivered that scathing anti-Trump speech, begged him for a job, and then went back to ripping the President when he didn’t get it. He stands for nothing, believes in nothing, and has proven himself to be the ultimate in feckless career politicians.

So, no one should be even remotely surprised that he’s siding with Democrats in the fight over the impeachment scam. It’s just… who he is. It’s what we’ve come to expect from this hollow shell of a human being.

As The Hill reports, Romney is voting to keep this sham up and running, because he ‘wants to hear’ from fellow axe-grinder John Bolton.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will vote on Friday to allow additional witnesses and documents in President Trump’s impeachment trial. Liz Johnson, a spokesman for Romney, confirmed that the freshman senator will support an initial vote to pave the way for new witnesses and specifically wants to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton. As Romney “has said, he wants to hear from Ambassador Bolton, and he will vote in favor of the motion today to consider witnesses,” Johnson tweeted on Friday.

Since RINO Collins has already indicated she’ll vote in favor of witnesses, the spotlight is now on the last ‘usual suspect,’ Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski. She says she’s “going to go reflect and decide whether she needs to hear more.”

However, yesterday, in a question to the White House defense team, she asked: “This dispute about material facts weighs in favor of calling additional witnesses with direct knowledge. Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?”

We shall see… There are already rumblings that we should not expect a vote this afternoon and that, in part thanks to Mitt, the trial may stretch into next week.