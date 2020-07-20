Mnuchin: Automatically forgive all PPP loans under $150,000 by turning them into grants

Disclosure: The company I own would benefit from this.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, here’s what Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is proposing, presumably with the blessing of his boss:

Mr. Mnuchin, testifying before the committee, suggested the Trump administration would back a proposal from U.S. banks and others who have said the massive lending program should see loans under $150,000 automatically turned into grants.

That would account for 86% of the roughly 4.9 million PPP loans issued to date, and about 27% of the roughly $520 billion lent. Without a change to the law, all those businesses will have to apply to have their loans forgiven, documenting that they used the money on payroll and other qualified expenses.

If 86 percent of the loans account for only 27 percent of the money, then it’s pretty clear the bulk of it went to much bigger companies. I don’t really have a problem with that, as I explained here. The idea was to keep people on payrolls instead of putting them on unemployment, so I don’t see why bigger companies shouldn’t get bigger loans and thus keep more people working.

I think the Trump White House finds Mnuchin’s idea appealing because you’d spend a lot of time and administrative resources chasing down the documentation on 86 percent of the loans, when you’d probably end up forgiving most of them anyway, and you’d still have 73 percent of the money left to deal with. Why not focus your efforts on the bigger loans?

But the idea is not to make companies pay the money back, it’s to ensure they used the money properly so it could be forgiven. For my company, tracking this is fairly simple: You just use QuickBooks to label each payroll expense as PPP money and make sure it totals up to the amount you borrowed within the defined time limit. As long as you can show that to the SBA or whomever it is, the loan forgiveness should be fairly straightforward.

And yet, does it really make sense to just assume all loans under $150,000 were used properly? You’re talking about $140 billion, and it wouldn’t be such a bad thing to recoup whatever portion of the money was used for purposes not intended by the Payroll Protection Program law. Even if it’s not that much by Washington standards, you’re sending the wrong message when you tell people they have to follow the rules and then turn around and say, no, they really didn’t.

The problem with the PPP from the very beginning is that no one was really sure how it was going to be administered. When the banks first started accepting loan applications, no one had any guidance for borrowers on how to track the spending. They still haven’t provided guidance on how to apply for loan forgiveness, apparently because they’re not sure some people will even have to.

This is not all that surprising when you’re dealing with an emergency measure. Congress rushes to pass it lickety-split and doesn’t put much thought into how it’s actually going to work. Now the administration seems ready to make up new rules as it goes along.

But this is not a good idea. If the government offered loans based on conditions, then the borrowers who agreed to meet those conditions should have to meet them. If you’re going to get up to $150,000 in free money, it’s not too much for the government to ask that you show you followed the rules.

Otherwise you start giving people the idea that expecting them to follow the rules is unreasonable, and when we’re handing out this kind of money, that is not the message you want to send.