Mnuchin says Treasury will make money available for businesses to cover additional paid sick leave

We asked this question last week, and now we have the answer.

When Congress yesterday passed its emergency coronavirus response, it included the provision you probably heard about to “allow” additional paid sick leave for those affected by the virus. But Congress doesn’t have to “allow” any such thing. That’s something businesses are always free to give their employees if they want to.

What Congress did was mandate additional sick leave, which leaves the fairly obvious question of who’s going to pay for it. Contrary to the view of some people who think businesses just have gigantic rooms with massive piles of cash sitting in them, it’s actually very difficult to pay people not to work. You’re paying for the productivity that can be used to generate revenue. Sick pay is a humane and decent thing for companies to offer, but it’s also a very difficult thing to offer if you have to pay too much of it.

It can inflate your labor costs to the point where it’s hard operate. So if Congress is going to mandate that companies pay additional sick pay for those affected by coronavirus, does that mean the federal government is going to front the money? Or that businesses just have to suck it up and pay?

You’ll be excited to know, you, Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer, are at least temporarily footing the bill:

In a statement late Saturday night, Mr. Mnuchin said employers will be able to use cash deposited with the Internal Revenue Service to pay sick-leave wages. For businesses that wouldn’t have sufficient taxes to draw from, the Treasury would make advances to cover the costs, he said.

Mr. Mnuchin said the measures were aimed at helping businesses that may have cash-flow problems related to disruptions from the virus. Even before the bill becomes law, Mr. Mnuchin’s statement indicates an administration approach that goes far beyond what the Treasury Department would typically do to assist individual businesses. The IRS is expected to release guidance soon for waiving tax deadlines because of the coronavirus, though some business returns are still due Monday unless the government says otherwise.

The bill, which the House passed early Saturday morning, would allow for two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave.

If I’m understanding this correctly, though, it’s not really the federal government paying for it. It’s still the businesses paying for it, although they’re apparently going to be allowed to draw off money they’ve already earmarked to pay their taxes.

Whether that means they will ultimately be forgiven those tax liabilities is far from clear here. I just sent a sizeable chunk of change to the IRS to cover my federal payroll taxes for the pay period just passed. It sounds like Mnuchin is saying, if I needed it to cover someone’s sick pay, I could go back in and get that money back.

But under what terms? Permanently? Would the IRS consider it back taxes I would have to ultimately pay with interest and penalties? It’s nice that they waive tax deadlines, but what is the value of that if I still have to pay all the taxes and now I’m out the money I would have used for the taxes because I had to use it to pay employees who didn’t do any work?

And how exactly would I access money I’ve already deposited with the IRS? This sounds like an entirely new idea and I doubt anyone has any idea how it would actually work.

This has the makings of an administrative nightmare, but one thing you can be sure of is that it will ultimately cost both the taxpayers and businesses a lot of money.

I don’t like the idea of people losing wages because they miss work with the coronavirus, and I’m happy if they don’t suffer financial loss on top of their physical suffering. But they will suffer in other ways if their employers are forced to pay them money they can’t really afford to pay, and that’s what often happens when Congress acts without really thinking – like it appears to have done here.