Model that correctly predicted all but two elections since 1912 says Trump has 91 percent chance of winning

If you only get your news from the mainstream press, you’d probably think the 2020 election was all but over. The official word is that Trump’s re-election effort is doomed. Pretty much everyone hates him and loves Joe Biden. Sure 40 percent of the voting public thinks the former vice president is showing signs of dementia, but all he has to do it pick a solid running mate and it will be fine.

How quickly they forget.

Early leads have a way of collapsing as we get closer to Election Day. If they didn’t, we’d all be discussing the administrations of President Hillary and President Dukakis. So, with that in mind, let’s check in with one of the most accurate forecasting models we have.

It’s called the primary model, and it bases its predictions about the general election on turnout and patterns in the primaries. It’s been around since 1996, and was retro-actively applied to the primary data from every election since 1912. It was only wrong twice.

It currently shows Donald Trump with a 91 percent chance of winning.

Via the Washington Times:

The model has a laudable track record. Established in 1996 by Stony Brook University political science professor Helmut Norpoth, the Primary Model correctly picked the victors in multiple presidential elections — including the last one. On March 7, 2016, it predicted then-candidate Donald Trump had an 87% chance of defeating Hillary Clinton. Will the president also vanquish Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden? “The Primary Model gives Trump a 91% chance of winning in November. This model has picked the winner in all but two elections since 1912, when primaries were introduced, including, of course, Trump’s victory in 2016,” Mr. Norpoth tells Inside the Beltway in a statement.

One assumes this is due in large part to Trump’s get-out-the-vote efforts. He’s seen historic, record-setting primary vote totals despite the fact that he’s running unopposed. His supporters literally don’t need to turn up, but they have – and that’s scaring the bejeezus out Democrats.

Let’s start with the Republican Party. Voters have mobilized in huge numbers even though Trump is essentially running uncontested. (The Nevada and South Carolina Republican parties canceled their elections entirely.) In New Hampshire, Trump received 129,696 votes, which is more than double what Obama got in 2012 and George W. Bush in 2004. Barry Burden, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin who studies voter turnout, says Trump’s huge levels of support defy historical trends about sitting presidents who run for reelection. “A sitting incumbent running for reelection — that shouldn’t stimulate much interest,” Burden says. “It all runs a little contrary to what I think we would’ve expected.” For the Democrats, the story is less rosy. Historic turnout in the 2018 midterm elections and several special elections since Trump took office has not yet translated into similar outpourings of voter energy in the first four primaries and caucuses. Political scientists and voting experts tell Rolling Stone that the turnout so far is good but not great.

In other words, the Democrats extraordinarily lackluster candidate – a guy who’s been hiding in his basement for several months – never fired up the voters. Meanwhile, Trump still enjoys massive support within his own party.

If Democrats want to prove the primary model wrong, they’re going to have to come up with a message other than rage. Left-wing hatred of Trump will only get them so far.

As always, methods and polling should be taking with a huge heap of salt. No one can get complacent. But if you want to see Joe Biden lose, this should be seen as a good – if fragile – sign.