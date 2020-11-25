Moderna CMO: Vaccine Should Keep You From Getting Sick from COVID, But Maybe Not From Spreading It

To be sure: The Moderna CEO thinks the vaccine will keep you from spreading it. But he acknowledges the trials didn’t prove that like it proved the vaccine’s effectiveness against getting sick from COVID. It points us to a fundamental question about all the vaccines:

Do they actually make you immune to the virus? Or just to the symptoms?

If they make you immune to the symptoms, that’s great for you. But if you can still become infected with the virus, then you can probably pass it on to someone else. This could become the basis for telling people to continue masking-up even after they’ve been vaccinated:

Research has shown that the biotech firm’s shot is effective at preventing people from getting sick with COVID-19, but there’s no hard evidence that it stops them from carrying the virus “transiently” and potentially infecting others who haven’t been vaccinated, according to Dr. Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer.

“I think we need to be careful, as we get vaccinated, not to over-interpret the results,” Zaks told Axios in a TV interview released Monday. “When we start the deployment of this vaccine, we will not have sufficient concrete data to prove that this vaccine reduces transmission.”

“Do I believe that it reduces transmission? Absolutely yes, and I say this because of the science,” he added. “But absent proof, I think it’s important that we don’t change behaviors solely on the basis of vaccination.”

What does “don’t change behaviors” mean, exactly? Does it mean nothing changes? We still have to walk around in masks? We still can’t eat out? We still can’t go to games? We still can’t have Thanksgiving and Christmas with our families? We still get lectured by finger-wagging politicians who want us to work from home via Zoom?

If vaccination doesn’t allow us to put an end to this business, what does?

Or does he simply mean we shouldn’t become cavalier about contact with others? That’s a much more reasonable position to take, since it’s true that not everyone is going to get vaccinated immediately, and some will choose not to be vaccinated at all. I for one would not be heartbroken if we don’t bring back the handshake right away. I’ve never seen the appeal of pressing flesh with complete strangers.

But when the vaccine becomes widely available, and everyone has the option of getting it, we’ve now replaced the restrictions of 2020 with a much more effective and reasonable safeguard against COVID-19. You don’t want anyone to get it, and you certainly don’t want to contribute to anyone getting it unnecessarily.

Yet at the same time, how much do those who choose to get vaccinated have to bend over backwards to protect those who don’t? For almost an entire year, we’ve given up much of what we used to consider normal about life in a quest to keep the infection rate as close to zero as possible. The price we’ve paid for doing this has been very high.

How much longer are we expected to keep paying it? Until there is no risk at all of anyone getting COVID?

I don’t think so.