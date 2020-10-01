Moderna Expects to Seek Emergency FDA Vaccine Approval by November 25

The media are trying to taunt Trump by emphasizing that widespread distribution to the general population isn’t likely until spring, but no one – including Trump – has ever said anything different about any of the vaccines.

Moderna’s expectation that they will seek emergency approval for high-risk individuals by November 25 sounds like a triumph to me, and regardless of how the media spin it, it is:

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Wednesday that his company’s coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for widespread public distribution until spring of next year, according to a report. The drugmaker also won’t seek emergency authorization for the vaccine for frontline medical workers and other at-risk individuals until November 25 at the earliest, he told the Financial Times.

Speaking at a health conference on Wednesday, Bancel said Moderna would not be ready to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for the vaccine for use in the general population until at least late January. If the vaccine is proven to be safe and effective, approval is unlikely until late March or early April.

The discussion all along has been that the vaccine would initially be made available only to the highest-risk groups – the elderly, those with existing conditions and front-line workers who are at high risk of infection. That only makes sense because it’s one thing to develop the vaccine. It’s quite another to produce 320 million doses of it for the entire population.

(Not to mention the whole world, which is going to be necessary at some point because international travel will resume as normal at some point.)

But when the vaccine is available to the highest-risk groups, the logic of shutting down so much of society (and of the economy) is much harder to justify, because at that point contracting the vaccine for just about everyone involves a much lower risk of death. There is always some risk, of course. The vaccine isn’t going to guarantee survival for everyone. But the risk will be sufficiently lower that it will make no sense for everyone keep living with the restrictions that have characterized the wretched year of 2020.

If the vaccine becomes available in November, even if only for the highest-risk groups, that will indeed change the game for everyone. There will be no reason at that point we can’t eat without masks, go to ballgames and travel overseas. Why? Because even if people get the virus, just about everyone can either get the vaccine or simply recover on their own. It will still be a public health problem, but not one we can’t manage while we allow people to live their normal lives.

Of course, the media make everything about Donald Trump, so if the vaccine isn’t ready for emergency approval by Election Day, we’ll be told this is some sort of failure on Trump’s part.

But it won’t be.

Whenever we get the vaccine, it will be just about the quickest development of a major vaccine in the history of the world.

That sounds like the sort of thing Trump would say. But in this case, it will be something Trump actually did – with the hard work of a lot of other people. But Operation Warp Speed has proceeded under Trump’s leadership, and if the result comes after the election (even if he loses), it will still come to serve as one of his presidential legacies.

All of which is far less important than helping people get well, and ending this nightmare.