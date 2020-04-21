Monday's COVID-19 deaths in U.S. were lowest total in three weeks

Just the news we’ve been waiting to see, and at a critical moment as governors weigh the cautious re-opening of their states:

Monday marked the lowest number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the U.S. in two weeks, just days after the number of deaths had spiked to 4,591 in a single day. According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. lost 1,433 people to coronavirus on April 20, adding to the overall death toll of 42,364.

According to the data, nearly 93 percent of all U.S. deaths from the pandemic have occurred in the past three weeks, 44 percent of which have occurred over the last seven days. But after several sharp spikes last week, the number seems to be slowing, with the data reflecting an average of 600 less deaths than previous days.

Most importantly, the trend seems consistent across various states. It’s not an anomaly that cuts against the larger direction, but rather a sign that deaths are slowing everywhere. That’s important because, as we’ve noted all along, deaths were always going to be a lagging indicator.

New cases could be coming down, and hospitalization and ICU admittance numbers could also be coming down, but deaths would still be going up because that would reflect the result of the larger new-case, hospitalization and ICU admittance numbers from several weeks prior.

With deaths also coming down, there seems little question that the curve has not only been flattened but reversed.

That seems to have brought us to a seminal point in this whole matter, and it’s revealing a lot about how different people look at it. I lament that we’ve divided into partisan camps in terms of how we look at this – like we regrettably do on just about everything else – but it’s clear that the prevailing sentiment on the left is to keep the lockdowns in place, while the prevailing sentiment on the right is to get back to at least some semblance of normal.

I guess that’s easy to explain for a number of reasons. One is that people on the right tend to value private-sector productivity more than people on the left, who are quite happy to have people dependent on government benevolence. That’s one reason you see House Democrats following up on the CARES Act by proposing a $2,000-a-month minimum payment to every household for the rest of the year. Hey. Why not? It’s what they want to do all the time if they could get away with it.

The more people who are dependent on government, the more people will vote for the party of government.

Another way to explain the partisan divide is simply this: Donald Trump. Since Trump wants to re-open, the people who reflexively oppose everything Trump says want us to keep things shut down. It’s absurd that it works this way, but welcome to America in 2020.

But putting the partisan stances aside, let’s look at where we really are. About 30 million people have at least temporarily lost their jobs because of this shutdown, and the government is about to approach $3 trillion in additional debt it’s taken on to paper over the losses from a mere five weeks of nationwide quarantine. Neither of these is sustainable.

The Gretchen Whitmers of the world will argue that the improving numbers show the lockdown is working, ergo . . . let’s have more lockdown! But there’s also this thing called life that people aren’t living, and the White House guidelines for re-opening offer plenty of good guidance for how people can add safety precautions to their normal behavior and still go to work, go out to eat, go to the gym and do the things in life they normally do.

The states that are already re-opening will prove to be good test cases, although if there is a spike in new cases that results, we probably won’t see it until three-to-four weeks from now. Even if there is, though, that doesn’t mean we should go back on lockdown.

The massive hospital in my city just announced the permanent elimination of 450 positions, and more than 2,000 temporary layoffs. Now, you might ask, why would a hospital of all things be laying people off at a time like this. Because the pressure this is putting on the health care system is becoming unsustainable.

And you might think that too is an argument for keeping the lockdown in place, but you’d be wrong. While we’re locked down, the economy isn’t generating the wealth that’s necessary to provide the resources the health care system needs. We’re asking a lot of people, and in the meantime we’ve stopped producing the things that are necessary to support their efforts.

No one is suggesting we return to shaking hands with strangers or being careless about what you touch or where you direct your coughs and sneezes. Everyone recognizes things aren’t going to be completely normal for awhile.

But if reversing the curve as we’ve done isn’t the impetus for transitioning back to real life, then I don’t know what is. It’s almost as if some of these politicians prefer to see everything locked down because they get off on the power of telling everyone what they can and can’t do. And you kind of suspect it’s the ones who claim “no one wants to move on to the next phase more than I do” who really feel exactly the opposite.