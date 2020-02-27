Monmouth poll shows Biden with huge lead, 36-16, over Bernie in South Carolina

This doesn’t mean Biden’s going to win the nomination. But the thinking all along has been that Biden’s likely first opportunity to turn in a really strong performance would be in South Carolina, where he would do well with African-American voters and would generally run stronger than in the earlier states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

In recent days, as Biden has embarrassed himself in multiple ways, there was a lot of reason to think his support in South Carolina might start to crumble. And if he were to lose there, it really might be the end of his campaign.

But a surprising new Monmouth poll in advance of Saturday’s vote suggests that is not what’s happening:

The new survey, from the highly regarded Monmouth University poll, shows Biden with support of 36% of likely Democratic primary voters in the state, ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders with 16% and Tom Steyer, the billionaire California activist and philanthropist, with 15%. Another 15% of voters remain undecided, and the rest of the candidates drew support in single digits.

Biden has long seen African American voters, who typically make up around 60% of the Democratic electorate in South Carolina, as potential saviors of his campaign. He has had strong support among them, in part because of the goodwill he accumulated through eight years as the vice president to the country’s first African American president. But after defeats in the first three contests — in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada — Biden’s allies have worried that black voters would desert him for Sanders or another candidate.

If Biden wins South Carolina, especially if he wins it decisively, it would obviously breathe at least some new life into his campaign. He would certainly not drop out of the race and the positive media coverage over such a win might even cause voters in Super Tuesday states to give him a fresh look.

But just because he lives to campaign another day doesn’t mean things look good for him. Bernie has a gigantic lead in California, and is running well ahead of the field in the Super Tuesday states as most of the other candidates – including Biden – struggle to scrape together enough money to run ads in those markets.

South Carolina is also a unique state for Democrats in the sense that it’s a very red state, and the Democrats voting base is a) very small; and b) heavily black. That works to Biden’s advantage there, but those dynamics are not going to be replicated many other places.

What I wonder, though, is whether some of the more serious scrutiny Bernie is facing over his socialist views is starting to cut into some of his support. To the committed activist leftist, Bernie’s socialism is a feature, not a bug. But to more traditional Democrats who aren’t comfortable with socialism and don’t like the idea of getting wiped out by Trump in November, maybe the attention given to Bernie’s statements on Cuba, Israel and so forth is causing some consternation.

It certainly should.

But he seems so far out in front in the polling right now, it’s hard to see how he’s stopped, especially if the rest of the Democratic field continues to be as fragmented as it is.

I’m sure there are Bernie backers who listen to the argument that Bernie can’t win, and recall the same thing was said about Trump in 2016. That’s true, and I’ve made the same point.

But I will also make this point: Trump was running against one of the worst candidates in modern political history – a highly unpopular woman widely recognized as corrupt and entitled, and who ran a campaign featuring some of the most incompetent strategic decisions (like not campaigning in Wisconsin) in modern political history.

Bernie would be facing an incumbent president with a strong economy and relative peace. That’s hard to beat, even if you’re not a socialist. The fact that Bernie is a socialist might be one of the reasons Biden appears not to be dead just yet.

