MSNBC anchor - on air - says Kobe Bryant was “perfectly cast on the Los Angeles Ni**ers"

If you want to give MSNBC anchor Allison Morris the benefit of the doubt, this was a really unfortunate slip of the tongue. Maybe she was conflating the New York Knicks with the L.A. Lakers, and ended up with something that sounds like “knick+ers.”

If you don’t want to give her the benefit of the doubt, it’s one of the worst Freudian slips ever to come from America’s worst news network.

Just imagine the rage if someone at Fox, or NewsmaxTV, or OANN had said Kobe Bryant was “perfectly cast on the Los Angeles Ni**ers, um, Los Angeles Lakers.”

Yes, she dropped the full N-bomb while discussing the basketball superstar’s death. In some markets, the 15-second delay kept the remark from heading out over the airwaves. As you’ll see below, in others… it did not.

Uncensored version: MSNBC anchor inexplicably swaps “n*ggers” in for “Lakers” while reporting on Kobe Bryant death pic.twitter.com/d6oLHfJfbm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2020

You can decide if that’s Freudian or erroneous. Just remember one thing. If Morris said this on any conservative-leaning network, it wouldn’t matter. The knives would be out, and she’d be fired, de-personed, and forgotten in hours.