MSNBC: Andrea Mitchell deeply concerned about Covid-19 - because it's helping the President's poll numbers

As you’re probably aware, the President’s poll numbers have jumped way up in recent weeks. In the face of uncertainty, financial ruin, and illness, he’s emerging as a leader – and even some Democrats are starting to admit it. His approval for handling of the coronavirus pandemic is at an impressive 60%, and his overall approval rating is right around 50% – even in polls that normally skew against him.

That wasn’t supposed to happen.

Your superiors in the media were going to tell you he’s a horrific failure, and you were supposed to lap up their opinion. His detractors are very concerned that it’s not working. Normally, this is the kind of thing they don’t say out loud.

However, these are strange times, so none other than MSNBC stalwart Andrea Mitchell is admitting it live on air:

ANDREA MITCHELL: I wanted to bring in Jim Messina. There is politics involved. We’ve heard very little from, for instance, the more likely, most likely nominee of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden. He’s having difficulty getting – projecting through this crisis as the campaign goes totally on hold. We’re also seeing some polls indicating the President’s approval ratings among Democrats and independents skyrocketing to their highest levels yet. Some 60% approval ratings for the way he’s handling this crisis as he continues to hold these briefings. The briefings are working for the President. No matter what he says, people seem to be seeing him as a leader, at least more people do.

In other words; forget about the death and economic destruction. The real problem that, despite media efforts, Coronavirus has become politically inconvenient for the left. People are obviously very concerned, but the data indicates they’re pretty happy with the President’s response. His poll numbers are up, the Dems seem to be stuck with the worst candidate since John McCain, and November is coming at them like a freight train.

We all know they think like this, but to hear one of their standard-bearers admit is shocking.

If you happen to be a Democrat that thinks the way Mitchell thinks (and they all do) fear not. Jim Messina, who you may remember from his creepy Obamacare photo, is offering hope. There’s still time for this deadly crisis to deal Donald Trump a little political damage:

JIM MESSINA: Yeah, as you know, Andrea, you and I share a healthy skepticism on public polling. And I think, you know, what polling shows right now is not going to be what happens, right? The problem President Trump has is he’s made a bunch of promises that have turned out to be wrong on this virus. And going forward, once we get really deep into this in the next couple of weeks, the American public’s gonna look back and say, “What did you say was happen and what actually happened?” The second political challenge he has is the economy, right? These numbers right in the middle of his re-election campaign, the unemployment numbers skyrocketing in the states. And this is gonna present a real problem for him. For Vice President Biden has the opposite problem, which is he now has to kind of sit there and watch all of this. He can’t go out and raise money, he can’t kind of consolidate his lead. We had to move some of the primaries back. So it’s a challenge for him too. But you know, right now President Trump, I would reject all of the polls that you see back and forth and just know that in a month from now, people are going to kind of look back and say what happened and who is responsible? And President Trump’s comments are someday going to be on a television ad and it’s going to be really difficult for him rebut in the fall of this year.

These people may not have tested positive for Covid-19, but that doesn’t mean they’re not sick.

