MSNBC: Pediatricians are asked about opening schools - they all say yes, and the reaction is hilarious

Published July 15, 2020 at 7:10am
I have to admit that, as a parent, I haven’t quite made up my mind about this. Our family is waiting to see what the COVID-19 situation looks like at the end of the summer, then we’ll make a decision about how we proceed. The statistics seem to indicate that kids are pretty safe. The odds are they won’t contract the disease. However, as someone pointed out on twitter, odds are great until your kid manages to beat them.

So, we’re in a holding pattern.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t political biases on both sides of this issue. The president is pushing hard to re-open, and progressives are fighting to keep things locked down. As usual, most of the media is siding with the progressives. Take the following clip from MSNBC for example.

In it, host Craig Melvin runs a montage of top-level pediatricians being asked if they would be comfortable opening schools and sending their kids. Obviously, Melvin was hoping they’d say no. To his chagrin, every single one of them said yes.

When the camera cuts back to him, his reaction is absolutely hilarious.

Enjoy:

