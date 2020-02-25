Let it be known. Bernie Sanders is now clearly the lead dog in the Democrats’ sled race. How do we know this?

It’s not just his early primary victories. It’s the fact that he’s managed to force Chris Matthews into an uncomfortable retraction. Last night, the “Hardball” host apologized for comparing Bernie’s Nevada win to the Nazi’s marching into France.

First, here’s the original analogy:

I guess, in Matthews’s comparison, The Democratic Party is France. This is erroneous, since France is famous for producing wine and cheese, whereas the Democrats produce nothing. Perhaps that’s part of the reason he apologized.

TRENDING: MSNBC hostage video: Matthews apologizes for comparing Bernie’s Nevada win to Nazi invasion of France

Here’s his mea culpa, in which Matthews looks an awful lot like one of the sad, blinking soldiers you see in a hostage video:

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews apologizes to Bernie Sanders for comparing his Frontrunner status after winning Nevada to when the Nazis took France. pic.twitter.com/pRBJppkzvy — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 25, 2020

Were I a cynic, I might suggest that this is actually a result of the Sanders campaign complaining about its treatment in the MSNBC newsroom. I might even argue that the network made an example of “Tingles” just so it could refute that charge. Fortunately, I’m not a cynic.

I assume this is nothing if not oh-so-sincere.