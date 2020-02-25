SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

MSNBC hostage video: Matthews apologizes for comparing Bernie's Nevada win to Nazi invasion of France

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 25, 2020 at 4:00am
Print

Let it be known.  Bernie Sanders is now clearly the lead dog in the Democrats’ sled race. How do we know this?

It’s not just his early primary victories.  It’s the fact that he’s managed to force Chris Matthews into an uncomfortable retraction.  Last night, the “Hardball” host apologized for comparing Bernie’s Nevada win to the Nazi’s marching into France.

First, here’s the original analogy:

I guess, in Matthews’s comparison, The Democratic Party is France. This is erroneous, since France is famous for producing wine and cheese, whereas the Democrats produce nothing. Perhaps that’s part of the reason he apologized.

TRENDING: MSNBC hostage video: Matthews apologizes for comparing Bernie’s Nevada win to Nazi invasion of France

Here’s his mea culpa, in which Matthews looks an awful lot like one of the sad, blinking soldiers you see in a hostage video:

Were I a cynic, I might suggest that this is actually a result of the Sanders campaign complaining about its treatment in the MSNBC newsroom.  I might even argue that the network made an example of “Tingles” just so it could refute that charge.  Fortunately, I’m not a cynic.

I assume this is nothing if not oh-so-sincere.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×