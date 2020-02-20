SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

MSNBC Panel: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 20, 2020 at 3:22pm
Print

Michael Bloomberg lost last night’s debate.  I don’t think there’s a sane person on the face of the earth who wouldn’t come to that conclusion.  Heck, even he seems to understand that his performance was terrible. As I wrote earlier, prominent Democrat billionaires have admitted that the real winner of the <s>two hour shouting match</s> debate was Donald Trump.

But hey, maybe you don’t trust Tom Steyer’s opinion.  Maybe you’re the kind of leftist who wants to ‘eat the rich,’ so you’re instantly suspicious of anything a bazillionaire says. Don’t worry.  MSNBC has you covered.

According to the ‘lean forward’ crew, last night was a “great night for Donald Trump,” and a terrible night for Democrats.

Singled out by the folks at MSNBC were Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders.

TRENDING: Uh oh: Two coronavirus victims die aboard Japanese cruise ship from which Americans were evacuated

They hit Bernie for gaslighting American voters about the horrific behavior of his supporters, and his poor communication skills. Bloomberg got dinged for an overall poor performance (which is being extremely generous) and his complete and total lack of charisma.

So, congrats to President Trump. There seems to be a consensus that, without even showing up, he managed to take the brass ring.

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Bloomberg: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump
MSNBC Panel: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump
Tom Steyer: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump
Matthews: Bernie's winning, but he's another McGovern - enjoy your 49-state landslide loss, Dems
Bernie campaign trashes MSNBC ahead of debate - Fox has been 'more fair'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×