MSNBC reporter tries to shame citizen who isn't wearing a COVID mask, it instantly blows up in his face

MSNBC provides us with a steady stream of ridiculous fodder. It’s what they’re best at, and they’re very gracious about it. We appreciate their efforts. In fact, it’s rare that a day passes where someone on their so-called “news network” doesn’t do something both hilarious and asinine that we can share with you.

However, yesterday afternoon, they went above and beyond the call of duty.

The network’s finest decided to shame people in Wisconsin who were out in public without COVID-19 masks. After all, they are paragons who determine societal norms, applaud those who conform, and ridicule those who do not. The only problem is that the MSNBC camera crew was, itself, out in public without COVID-19 masks.

The instant karma was absolutely delicious.

Watch as they attack an innocent citizen for his failure to wear the proper face covering, on to have him reply “including the camera man” and “half the crew’s not wearing them!”

MSNBC’s finest then cut away as quickly as possible, shaking their heads at the frightening “striking images” they’ve just witnessed.

If you can ignore the fact that these people are doing everything in their power to shape public opinion, and therefore real-world policy, this is abso-freaking-lutely hilarious:

MSNBC reporter attempts to shame Wisconsin residents for not wearing masks. Wait until the end. Absolutely phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/1C1OQlxGhp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 26, 2020

Beautiful.

In case you’re thinking this is too ridiculous to be true, here’s the footage shot by that mask-less scofflaw: