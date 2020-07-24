SECTIONS
MSNBC: Trump sending feds into rioting cities is a trial run for martial law in November

Robert Laurie
Published July 24, 2020
Obviously, Trump has broken them. Their minds have snapped. If you were watching TV on election night 2016, you saw it happen in real time. Their horror, revulsion and refusal to accept reality drove them straight over the edge.

We’re speaking, of course, about the MSNBC brain trust. Ever since Hillary refused to crawl out of her stupor and offer a concession speech, they’ve been peddling conspiracy theory after conspiracy – each more outrageous than the last. Usually, they come from Rachel Maddow.

However, our most recent example of their lunacy comes from political analyst John Heilemann.  He’s convinced that Trump’s decision to send federal law enforcement into riot-ravaged cities is a trial run for nationwide martial law. It will supposedly happen in November, and it will be used to “seize the election by force” once Trump realizes that’s his “only way to stay in power.”

Yes, they really appear to believe this:

Here’s something you can bet on. This will never happen. Never, never, never in a million years. 

Trump may win, Trump may lose, but this crackpot conspiracy hokum is absolutely ridiculous. I’d say it was impossible for MSNBC to sink any lower, but I’ve said that in the past. I’m not making the same mistake again, because they’ll just find another way to prove me wrong.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







