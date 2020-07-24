MSNBC: Trump sending feds into rioting cities is a trial run for martial law in November

Obviously, Trump has broken them. Their minds have snapped. If you were watching TV on election night 2016, you saw it happen in real time. Their horror, revulsion and refusal to accept reality drove them straight over the edge.

We’re speaking, of course, about the MSNBC brain trust. Ever since Hillary refused to crawl out of her stupor and offer a concession speech, they’ve been peddling conspiracy theory after conspiracy – each more outrageous than the last. Usually, they come from Rachel Maddow.

However, our most recent example of their lunacy comes from political analyst John Heilemann. He’s convinced that Trump’s decision to send federal law enforcement into riot-ravaged cities is a trial run for nationwide martial law. It will supposedly happen in November, and it will be used to “seize the election by force” once Trump realizes that’s his “only way to stay in power.”

Yes, they really appear to believe this:

.@jheil doubles down on conspiracy theory Trump is prepping to use military to seize Nov. election through force: “Is there anybody who doesn’t think Donald Trump would try to employ Martial Law if he thought that was the only way to stay in power?” pic.twitter.com/iZJ3urJMoQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 23, 2020

TRENDING: VIDEO: Gohmert introduces resolution to ban Democratic party for its support of the Confederacy and slavery

Here’s something you can bet on. This will never happen. Never, never, never in a million years.

Trump may win, Trump may lose, but this crackpot conspiracy hokum is absolutely ridiculous. I’d say it was impossible for MSNBC to sink any lower, but I’ve said that in the past. I’m not making the same mistake again, because they’ll just find another way to prove me wrong.