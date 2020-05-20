MSNBC: Trump stinks, but China's authoritarian President is really doing the diplomacy better

If the coronavirus pandemic has shown us anything, it’s the depths to which our utterly contemptible media will sink. They were positively gleeful when they thought millions of Americans would die. Reporters called Donald Trump a racist for initiating a travel ban, then attacked him for not doing it sooner. Their constant narrative drumbeat has been geared toward the November election, and their efforts to exploit the disease to attack the incumbent has been so blatant that they’ve abandoned even the pretense of impartiality.

Worst of all: They’ve decided to offer up literal propaganda that supports the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party, if they think it has even a slight chance of damaging the President.

Case in point is the following clip. In it, NBC’s Keir Simmons outlines various world leaders’ addresses to the World Health Organization. Trump, obviously, is just the worst. Everyone else is doing the diplomacy better.

In particular, glorious Chinese leader “President Xi” is really doing a masterful job.

Listen to this. It sounds like it could have been written directly by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China:

MSNBC’s @KeirSimmons on the WHO: “China really seemed to do the diplomacy better than America, at this stage, where President XI steps up and gives an address — we didn’t know he was going to do that, until hours before. And kind of steals the limelight.” pic.twitter.com/uUWPmYVov2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2020

Never mind that they lied to the world about the disease in question. Forget the fact that they tried – for months – to cover it up. That it spread all over the world due to their secrecy and falsehoods, and then they used the outbreak to profit, is that not something we’re supposed to mention?

We’re just supposed to sit back, hate Trump, and wonder at how great Xi Jinping really is.

Disgusting.