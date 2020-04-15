MSNBC's Katy Tur completely embarrasses herself: 'Americans are dying' during Trump's briefings!

Every day at 2 p.m., Katy Tur takes to the MSNBC airwaves to spew the latest left-wing talking points. Like every MSNBC host, you already know everything she thinks. They’re nothing if not predictable.

That said, every now and then, Tur throws you a curveball. She goes off book, and offers an opinion that she cooked up on her own. Usually, it’s a take so hot it could literally melt the plastic in your monitor.

Yesterday, she offered the following bit of wisdom: While President Trump holds press conferences, people are dying.

She is outraged. In fact, she even put together some numbers to show how awful things are.

According to @Nbcnews medical unit: 4 deaths in Alabama.

42 deaths in California.

6 deaths in Delaware.

16 deaths in Georgia.

7 deaths in Kentucky.

5 deaths in New Mexico.

5 deaths in South Carolina.

8 deaths in Washington. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 14, 2020

Perhaps Ms. Tur has forgotten (and the ratings suggest many people have) that she is also on air for two hours every weekday. That means people are also dying while she piddles away the world’s broadcast bandwidth, and it’s a safe bet that nothing she says will do anything to help improve their condition.

As Derek Hunter put it:

On average, roughly 7,000 die in the country everyday. That means almost 300 people die during your show every single day. How do you live with yourself? #Moron https://t.co/7AItRQvUoy — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 15, 2020

They may not always be the most polished affairs, but at least Trump’s pressers are focused on the task at hand. Even if you do despise the President, the briefings also feature information from healthcare experts who are instrumental to the coronavirus response, and updates from the military leaders working to keep us safe. They’re far more valuable than any talking-head shoutfest MSNBC might decide to air, and the left-leaning news nets are tuning them out.

Instead of offering anything of value – such as actual news – Tur & Co. simply spend their time carping about identity politics and their network’s incurable Trump Derangement Syndrome.

…While people are dying.