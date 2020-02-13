MSNBC's Katy Tur: This economy isn't working for people; they have to take out 30-year car loans

This advances a broader theory I have about members of the media, and I’ll basically sum it up like this: They have very limited knowledge about a lot of subjects, but they have extensive knowledge about almost nothing. And yet they have an insatiable need to sound like experts.

The Christian faith is a subject I know a lot about, and when I hear members of the media talk about it, my reaction is inevitably a series of head-shakes and facepalms. That’s because they don’t have a clue, and they constantly make statements that reveal their ignorance.

Since I know this topic, I can easily pick out their ignorance.

I used to think this was mainly a problem the media had with that topic and maybe a few selected others – either because they had no interest in them or because their bias kept them from really learning anything. Now I’m starting to wonder.

In this clip, Katy Tur is interviewing New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. He’s a Republican, and he’s touting the good performance of the economy in New Hampshire and in the nation overall. This being MSNBC, she feels the need to counter that, and she lets loose with the following pearl of wisdom:

Katy Tur: “When I ask people if they’re voting for [POTUS], I hear about their 401(k)s a lot … but there are those out that who don’t have a 401(k) [and] this economy is not really working for them.” “They can get a car, but it’s a loan that will take 30 years.” Thirty years? pic.twitter.com/2ufxePTP1E — 𝚒’𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 11, 2020

I asked my wife what kind of car she was driving in 1990, which was before I met her. She said it was a Mercury Sable. I asked her to try to imagine if she was still making payments on that Mercury Sable.

I was driving a Ford Tempo in 1990. I’ve probably had six or seven different cars since then. I’m trying to work out what I’d be into if I had taken out 30-year loans on every single one. I would have a lot of car payments for cars that long ago went to the scrap heap.

Obviously, no one takes out 30-year car loans. And sure, it’s possible she just misspoke and she meant something else.

But what actually happened is that a major network show host made a statement about the economy that was completely absurd. Although Sununu didn’t challenge the statement for whatever reason – maybe he was formulating his thoughts and not listening that carefully to what she was saying – I would think most discerning viewers would instantly recognize that what she said is nonsense. Perhaps there were some watching who didn’t give it much of a thought and just rolled with what Tur said.

But here’s what I wonder about: How much of what you hear said on TV, which you assume has some basis to it, is actually total nonsense? How many TV personalities just make **** up, thinking, “Everyone will assume I know what I’m talking about because I’m on TV”?

Because that sure sounds like what happened here. A 30-year car loan? Who is dumb enough to think that’s a thing, and has a TV platform from which to say it?

Oh. Katy Tur. And MSNBC. And how many people are lapping all this up without engaging in any critical thinking?

And how much of what journalists in general say is as ignorant as the things they say about religion, or about car loans? You think they’re knowledgeable because of the field they work in, but surprise. They’re not.