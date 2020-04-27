MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: The 'silver lining' to the coronavirus is that it might hurt Trump politically

Sure, everybody’s looking for a silver lining to this nightmare.

Some note that the air is cleaner. Others observe that families are spending more time together. Not one of us would actually choose a pandemic to achieve these things, but here we are so we might as well appreciate the small blessings amidst the desolation.

It’s a little different, of course, when you start celebrating that your personal agenda is in some way advanced by a plague that’s thus far claimed more than 200,000 lives globally. Once you let us know you think like that, you pretty much consign yourself to ghoul territory, and we all understand we would be wise to listen to you no longer.

So in case any of you were still taking MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace seriously, you can stop that now:

For those who put politics above all else, this is not even a radical thought. No one is really that surprised that people like Bill Maher admit rooting for a recession, since we know they think that way anyway.

When people run for public office to serve the public, they’re happy with positive outcomes regardless of who is in power when they happen. When people run for public office because they want power, they only want positive outcomes if such outcomes benefit them.

Nicolle Wallace is not running for public office, although she once served as White House Communication Director during the Bush 43 Administration. Today she is the media’s favorite kind of Republican: She hates Donald Trump with a passion and views everything that happens in the world through the prism of her Trump hatred.

Needless to say, that makes her a star on MSNBC.

In fact, I think Trump’s haters are deluding themselves if they think the pandemic is going to somehow redound to their benefit politically. The events we’ve witnessed so far throw every anti-Trump strategy they had into chaos.

Before the pandemic, the case for Trump’s re-election was largely based on the strong economy. As much as Democrats insisted it would bring disaster, the 2017 tax reform law had given us solid economic growth and record low unemployment. As much as Democrats insisted it was just “the rich getting richer,” wages at all levels had been rising, and wages in the lowest brackets were rising fastest. Business profits were up. Business investment was lagging, but the pending trade deals held out the hope that Trump would pull back on its protectionist policies and companies could start strategically allocating their capital again.

The best hope for Democrats was that the economy would slow down or even sink into recession. There was little indication this would come, but with Trump’s re-election case based almost entirely on the economy, at least it presented a clear scenario. That’s why Democrats and the media spent much of last year trying to talk the economy into a recession. It was their best chance to get rid of Trump and they knew it.

It would hurt people, of course, but it would also give them their power back and that was all they cared about.

Now everything they wished for has happened in spades. The economy is in a freefall to rival the Great Depression. The deficit is going to set records previously unimaginable. All the job gains since the Great Recession of 2009 have been erased. It’s a Democrat’s dream, except for one small problem:

They can’t blame Trump for any of it.

Everything that’s happened to the economy has been the result of a virus that came from China, along with lockdown measures Democrats have insisted on far more than Republicans. You can quibble all you want about what Trump said in February, or about how he used or didn’t use the Defense Production Act, but everyone knows Trump is not at fault for the coronavirus. And everyone knows it was governors who imposed the lockdown orders, and Trump didn’t shove any of this down the throats of an unwilling nation.

What do Democrats do with that? They can’t blame Trump for the bad economy because it resulted from actions they demanded. They can’t insist we need to spend more public money because we just spent more money than we ever imagined spending.

What do you do when your only hope is to blame your opponent for a bad outcome, and you just got every bad outcome known to man – and you can’t blame him for any of it?

I guess you delude yourself like Nicolle Wallace did and somehow tell yourself that this is a good thing. Because when that’s all you’ve got, that’s all you can say.