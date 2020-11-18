So Much For Accountability: Incoming House Democrats Unanimously Choose Pelosi as Next Speaker

I’m torn. Should we be troubled because it hurts the country when we have a Speaker of the House who is this bad, and it results in the House of Representatives being an absurd hot mess for another two years? Or should we be happy because Democrats are setting themselves up for a mid-term bloodbath in the 2022 mid-terms?

Probably a little of both is appropriate to greet this news:

Nancy Pelosi has been reelected speaker of the House by her caucus for the next session of Congress, marking what will be her fourth term with the gavel. The caucus vote was conducted virtually, but Pelosi was approved with a voice vote.

Pelosi, 80, did not not face any challenge for her post, but she will also need to secure a simple majority — 218 Democratic votes — by the full House of Representatives in January to be sworn in again as speaker.

The process works like this: When the new House convenes in January, each party will nominate someone to serve as Speaker. What the Democrats have done here is decide unanimously that they will once again nominate Pelosi. The Republicans will presumably nominate their leader Kevin McCarthy. These votes are always strictly along party lines, so Pelosi will once again be elected Speaker.

All the talk that some Democrats might go in a different direction was pretty implausible, simply because there was really no one to challenge her. Equally ancient House honchos like Steny Hoyer and James Clyburn certainly weren’t going to challenge her. And any younger up-and-comer would risk Pelosi’s wrath in the event of a likely defeat.

Of course she was coming back. House Democrats have nowhere else to go.

And yes, that is going to make America a lesser country. House Democrats have accomplished nothing since Pelosi returned to the role of Speaker. They spent all of last year pursuing bogus investigations of Donald Trump, and the crowning achievement of the session as Trump’s impeachment – which meant nothing at all since the Senate didn’t convict him and no one ever thought it would.

Now that it appears we’re going to have a Democratic president, you might think Pelosi can achieve some real policy goals. But unless Georgia voters lose their minds on January 5 and give control of the Senate to Democrats as well, we’re going to find ourselves with the same stalemates. Biden can’t sign a bill that both houses of Congress didn’t pass, and Mitch McConnell’s Senate isn’t about to pass the Green New Deal or any of the other nonsense Pelosi will shove through the new House – assuming she even can with a much smaller majority than she had last time.

Expect the House to continue to be an absurd hot mess. Expect nothing worthwhile to get done on Capitol Hill. Which is probably better than a scenario in which things are getting done, and they’re the things Nancy Pelosi wants.