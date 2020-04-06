So much for 'hysteria and xenophobia.' Now Biden says Trump took too long to ban travel from China

On January 28th President Trump enacted a travel ban targeting flights from China. Left wing media spent a few days freaking out. As usual, they claimed Trump was racist, hated immigrants, and was lashing out against anyone who wasn’t white.

Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden was no different. He took a break from wondering where he was to inform the nation that Trump was once again indulging in hysterical xenophobia. As he put it:

Virtually every serious healthcare professional agrees that the travel ban was handled well, and saved lives. It wasn’t about race, and it wasn’t about anti-immigrant sentiment. It was about slowing the spread of disease – nothing more.

In case you don’t care for the above graphic, here’s the video:

Joe Biden opposed the China travel restrictions wisely put in place by President Trump in January – restrictions that health experts credit with slowing the spread of coronavirus & saving lives. If Biden had been in charge, more Americans would have contracted the virus faster. pic.twitter.com/yDXRYl6lOk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 12, 2020

That, all by itself, is incredibly damning. Yet, it gets worse.

Maybe Joe doesn’t know what ‘video’ is. Maybe he doesn’t remember saying any of this. Maybe he’s so addled that every day is a fresh start for him, like Guy Pearce in “Memento.”Perhaps simply enjoys gaslighting people.

How else can you explain the fact that he’s trying to ignore all of his previous comments on the matter? Check out the following clip from yesterday’s installment of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

In it, Biden actually has the gall to accuse Trump of dragging his feet on the travel ban which, again, he used to claim was the wrong thing to do:

Biden just criticized the “pace” of the China travel restrictions.@RealDonaldTrump enacted them 1/31. Joe Biden then dragged his feet for two months, refusing to say if they were a good idea until 4/3 for political reasons. Biden’s “pace” put opposing Trump over public health. pic.twitter.com/U5acv3CV9B — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 5, 2020

So, far from crying ‘racism,’ Joe is now trying to tell us that Trump took too long to implement his “hysteria and xenophobia.” Apparently, someone got ahold of Joe and informed him that attempting to save American lives isn’t anti-immigrant. At the very least, he’s realized that his previous stance was idiotic, and wasn’t going to poll well.

The problem is that the internet is forever. That original video is still out there, and it still makes Biden look like a doddering old fool. His embarrassing reversal only compounds the problem.