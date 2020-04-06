SECTIONS
So much for 'hysteria and xenophobia.' Now Biden says Trump took too long to ban travel from China

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published April 6, 2020 at 11:43am
On January 28th President Trump enacted a travel ban targeting flights from China. Left wing media spent a few days freaking out.  As usual, they claimed Trump was racist, hated immigrants, and was lashing out against anyone who wasn’t white.

Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden was no different.  He took a break from wondering where he was to inform the nation that Trump was once again indulging in hysterical xenophobia. As he put it:

Virtually every serious healthcare professional agrees that the travel ban was handled well, and saved lives. It wasn’t about race, and it wasn’t about anti-immigrant sentiment. It was about slowing the spread of disease – nothing more.

In case you don’t care for the above graphic, here’s the video:

That, all by itself, is incredibly damning.  Yet, it gets worse.

Maybe Joe doesn’t know what ‘video’ is.  Maybe he doesn’t remember saying any of this.  Maybe he’s so addled that every day is a fresh start for him, like Guy Pearce in “Memento.”Perhaps simply enjoys gaslighting people.

How else can you explain the fact that he’s trying to ignore all of his previous comments on the matter? Check out the following clip from yesterday’s installment of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

In it, Biden actually has the gall to accuse Trump of dragging his feet on the travel ban which, again, he used to claim was the wrong thing to do:

So, far from crying ‘racism,’ Joe is now trying to tell us that Trump took too long to implement his “hysteria and xenophobia.”  Apparently, someone got ahold of Joe and informed him that attempting to save American lives isn’t anti-immigrant. At the very least, he’s realized that his previous stance was idiotic, and wasn’t going to poll well.

The problem is that the internet is forever.  That original video is still out there, and it still makes Biden look like a doddering old fool.  His embarrassing reversal only compounds the problem.

